NBA Trade Rumors: Would the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to the Heat?

The Utah Jazz have now been eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and one of the latest NBA trade rumors pertains to Donovan Mitchell. Last April, retired Heat legend Dwayne Wade joined the Jazz’s ownership group. As a part-owner, the three-time NBA champion has a say on roster moves.

According to New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Heat are the top favorites to trade for Mitchell, if the Jazz decide to move on from their star. Miami is the strongest landing spot. This has everything to do with Wade’s connection to his former team. This is one of the most absurd NBA trade rumors right now. It’s as clear as mud. Not much is known at this point.

Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. "Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they've been huge contributors for us."#TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 29, 2022

Later this week, when asked about his future with the Jazz, the guard told reporters: “I’ll think about it in a week. Right now, I’m not thinking about that.” However, when reporter Sarah Todd asked whether or not Mitchell wanted to stay in Utah, the guard said on Friday, “Yes, this hurts, Sarah. I’m not gonna lie. But yeah, I do.” There is a difference between wanting and doing. This is why NBA trade rumors can be fun to read.

On the flip side, based on Jazz general manager Justin Zanik’s comments, it doesn’t sound like the team is interested in trading Mitchell. He believes the roster needs to be built around his star guard and Rudy Gobert. Regarding these two said players, Zanik stated, “Anytime that we add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, they’ve been huge contributors for us.”

Donovan Mitchell is still a good player statistically

Nevertheless, what is the guard worth? At least a draft pick. He ranked 15th in the league in turnovers (200) this season. Plus, he finished averaging 1.5 steals per game, ranking 11th in the NBA. For made 3-point field goals, Mitchell nailed a total of 232 threes. That placed him seventh overall for successful threes. Equally important, he ranked ninth for points per game. Other NBA trade rumors are on the main page.

If Heat president and general manager Pat Riley traded for Mitchell, he would certainly not surrender Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Bam Adebayo. Of course, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent are not off limits. But why would the Jazz trade one of their better players? Only if the price is right would Zanik allow a trade. It should go without saying that this story seems fishy.

In a total of 67 games played during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In the Jazz’s first-round playoff series against the Mavericks, the fifth-year player averaged 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Donovan Mitchell’s multi-year contract is hefty | NBA Trade Rumors

On Nov. 23, 2020, Mitchell signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Jazz. He earned $28,103,550 with the team this season, and the 25-year-old is set to make $30,351,834 in the 2022-23 season. Mitchell has three seasons left on his current contract.

For those unaware, the 2025-26 season is his player option. Whether he is playing for Utah or some other team, the guard is projected to earn $37.096 million in his final year of his contract. The guard was selected 13th overall by the Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft. While expensive, he can help any team.