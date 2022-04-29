NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 29

With nearly every team in the NHL facing off on Friday, bettors are going to have a great opportunity of making some serious money before the Stanley Cup Playoffs start. Continue reading below to check out our NHL picks and parlays of the day to help you secure some bankroll before the start of the playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day. With the end of the season on Friday, we could see some interesting matchups.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (April 29): Dallas Stars -1.5 (+107)

Taking the Dallas Stars right now to win by more than 1.5 goals doesn’t necessarily seem like a great idea because they have struggled. But with this team desperately needing this win to potentially move into the number four spot in the Central Division and not have to take on the Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they should be doing everything they possibly can to walk away with a win.

With Jake Oettinger in the net for them, it all but confirms that they’ll continue playing their key guys.

John Gibson is going to be in the net for Anaheim and he’s had a terrible year. He only has a 90% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.2 goals per game.

Bet Stars Ducks BetOnline Free Play Odds -220 +197

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (April 29): Washington Capitals ML (-105)

The matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers actually has some implications for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If Washington was able to win this game, they would jump over the Pittsburgh Penguins, if Pittsburgh lost.

Although Washington hasn’t been playing well recently as they’re going to be coming into this one with three straight losses, the fact that Alexander Georgiev is going to be in the net for the Rangers is the reason for this pick.

Georgiev hasn’t necessarily had a ton of action as he’s only appeared in 27 games this season, but in those 27 games, he’s giving up nearly three goals per game and has a save percentage that’s below 90%.

With how well the Washington Capitals could put the puck in the back of the net if they’re on top of their game, this feels like a great time to jump all over the Capitals with some good odds.

Bet Capitals Rangers BetOnline Free Play Odds -105 -105

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (April 29): Arizona Coyotes +1.5 (-110)

Considering that this is going to be the final NHL game of the 2022 regular season, why not go out with a bang and actually put some money on the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season.

The Coyotes have undoubtedly been the worst team in the NHL all year, but they’re coming off wins against the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars. This is also going to be the final game ever played at the Gila River Arena, and while the Nashville Predators might win the game outright, Arizona has a great opportunity to keep this game close in front of their small home crowd.

No stats would necessarily back taking the Arizona Coyotes to cover the 1.5 goal spread, but they have looked somewhat decent recently and if this team is going to have some pride, they should be able to keep this one close.

Bet Predators Coyotes BetOnline Free Play Odds -237 +211

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is only going to be taking the Dallas Stars -1.5 and the Washington Capitals to win outright. The reason we’re not going to include the Arizona Coyotes with the plus 1.5 goals is that there’s truly no telling on how the Coyotes are ever going to come out and perform.

They could come out and clearly be the worst team in hockey on Friday. I do think that they will cover the 1.5-goal spread, but just to be safe here, let’s ride with these two picks.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +201 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers