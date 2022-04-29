NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan

With the NHL’s regular-season coming to an end on Friday, there isn’t going to be much more time for bettors to profit from the NHL’s regular season. We’re going to have plenty of games to choose from on Friday, leaving us to make some great money before the Stanley Cup Playoffs start. Check out our NHL picks and predictions below to secure some bankroll.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (April 29)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Dallas Stars ML (-107)

With the Dallas Stars still needing a game for the fourth seed in the Central Division, they should be playing most of their key guys against the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim is going to be coming into this one with the second least amount of points in the Pacific Division, is there currently 31-36-14.

Although Dallas hasn’t necessarily played well recently as they’ve only managed to win five of their last 10 games and are coming off a loss against arguably the worst team in hockey, the Arizona Coyotes, this is the perfect time for Dallas to get back on track and get focused for the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger is going to be in the net for the Stars and he’s been one of the best goalies in all of hockey this season. He currently has a save percentage near 92% and has only allowed 2.54 goals per game. With him getting the start in the net, it makes it clear that Dallas is not going to sit any of their key guys.

Bet Ducks Stars BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +195 -245 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+120)

With the Tampa Bay Lightning also still having something to play for as they could potentially move up a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, this is a game where they’re going to continue playing all of their top guys.

Tampa Bay is going to be taking on a tough New York Islanders team, who despite their record, is much better than the performance that they had on the ice this season. If the Lightning are going to want to win this game, they still need to come out and take care of business, and with this being their last game of the season, there’s truly no reason why they shouldn’t do that.

Steven Stamkos has been incredible recently, putting up 16 points in his last five games. With the way that Tampa Bay has been able to score the puck recently, this should continue.

Bet Islanders Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +165 -190 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

NHL Picks Today: Pittsburgh Penguins -1.5 (-160)

The final bet of the night is going to be taking the Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by -1.5. Similar to some of the games that we spoke about above, Pittsburgh still has something to play for here as they could fall into the number four seed in the Metropolitan Division if they were to lose and Washington won their game. With that information, they should be able to come out here and take care of business against a below-average Columbus Blue Jackets team.

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled recently, only winning four of their last 10 games, and are currently on a two-game losing streak, with this being their final game of the regular season, they should be able to find a way to get back on track and take home a win.

Bet Blue Jackets Penguins BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +330 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (+140) -1.5 (-160) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
