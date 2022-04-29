Ravens pick safety and center in Round 1… and trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals

Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is a surprise because the Ravens already had their starting safeties. But Baltimore is a team that trusts its board and Hamilton was surely the highest-graded player, and it could have been by a large margin. He’s a big-bodied, versatile safety who stands in at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds who many thought he would easily be a top-10 pick before he ran a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash. But the tape doesn’t lie. Hamilton can be a difference-maker at every level. New Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald can deploy him next to new rangy free safety Marcus Williams. The Ravens suddenly have arguably the best safety room in the NFL.

Tyler Linderbaum