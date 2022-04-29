Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez takes place this Saturday, April 30th from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The unified super featherweight titles are on the line and both fighters are undefeated heading into this colossal title fight on Saturday night.

Stevenson is just 24-years of age and won a silver medal in boxing at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil. Since turning pro, Stevenson has put together a 17-0 record, capturing the super featherweight strap from Jamel Herring in his last bout back in October of 2021.

As for Valdez, the 30-year-old Mexican fighting champion and Olympian pulled off the massive upset as an almost 3-1 underdog over Miguel Berchelt to become the two-division world champ back in February of last year. The upset win set the course for this unification title fight, which sees Stevenson as the huge 9-1 betting favorite.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🥊 Boxing Event : Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight

Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

Boxing Stats — Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Dating back to 2017, Oscar Valdez has won five of his last nine pro fights by way of decision. However, Valdez has won three of his last four bouts inside the distance, including the shocking stoppage win over Miguel Berchelt in October of last year. Meanwhile, Shakur Stevenson has split his last eight pro fights between stoppages and decisions, with the most lucrative outcome being a +215 ticket on Stevenson to win Inside the Distance vs Jamel Herring in his last pro fight to win the featherweight strap.

In their last 17 pro-fights, Stevenson and Valdez have combined for a 13-4 record to the Over, with Valdez’s bouts going over the betting total in eight of his last nine pro-fights, and Stevenson’s bouts going over in five of his last eight.

Shakur Stevenson — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 24

From: Alexandria, VA, USA

Height: 5’7

Reach: 68 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 17-0

Oscar Valdez— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 31

From: Sonora, Mexico

Height: 5’5

Reach: 66 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 30-0

Boxing Betting Trends – Stevenson vs Valdez

Valdez has won 5 of his last 9 by way of Decision

Valdez is 8-1 to the Over in his last 9 pro fights

Stevenson is 5-3 to the Over in his last 8 pro fights

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

While Shakur Stevenson is the massive betting favorite in this match-up. It may be a case of a perception that is not reality, as the defending champion Oscar Valdez is far from the underdog role he is being asked to play in this match-up. Valdez is an undefeated champion who is hot off of a massive upset win last year. While Stevenson is an elite pro fighter, he has still shown tendencies and weaknesses in his game that can be exploited by the right opponent.

The betting odds seemingly count Valdez out of this match-up, which is a massive mistake to be making on an undefeated champion. With this in mind, bet against the grain in this one and take Oscar Valdez to pull off another upset in this featherweight super fight.