Trevor Bauer Has Been Suspended From The MLB For Two Seasons

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is going to serve a 324-game suspension. With this suspension, he’s going to miss two full seasons, at the very least.

The 31-year-old star pitched was accused of sexual assault. The lady accused Bauer of taking consensual sex too far. Despite the ladies’ accusations, the L.A. County District Attorney didn’t file criminal charges on Bauer in February. But, the MLB has the right to suspend players without a criminal conviction, and that’s exactly what they did.

This is the most severe punishment handed out under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, which is making some fans aggravated. There are currently nearly 20 other domestic violence cases that are being reviewed, including Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves, who allegedly hit his wife nearly a year ago.

What’s Trevor Bauer Doing Now?

At the moment, it’s not certain what Trevor Bauer is up to. There have been videos of him throwing some bullpens, but he has yet to be back on the mound in nearly a year.

Bauer released a comment via Twitter after the news was announced.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.”

“I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

He truly believes that everything he did was legal, and if that is the case, then him releasing that comment isn’t necessarily the worst thing. This is clearly a touchy subject, but if Bauer believes that he didn’t do this, then he should stick up for himself.

Will Trevor Bauer Ever Pitch In The MLB Again?

Unfortunately, whether he did it or not, there is a good chance that Trevor Bauer is going to pitch in the MLB again one day. The reality of the situation is that if it ever comes out that he was guilty in this scenario, baseball teams and other professional sports only care about one thing, and that’s winning. If he isn’t in jail, a team will likely take a chance on him.

It truly is a horrible thing to say, but we’ve seen things like this happen time and time again.