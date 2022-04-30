4/30/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (15-6) have had a magical start to their season and produced some history at Citi Field last night. Five pitchers combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies (10-11), securing just the second no-hitter in franchise history. The win also gave the Mets a head start on securing a seventh consecutive series victory to begin the season, a feat they can accomplish with a win over the Phillies tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Taijaun Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to return from the injured list to make the start for the Mets. Walker’s 2022 debut came against the Phillies on April 11, when he threw two shutout innings before landing on the IL with shoulder bursitis. Philadelphia will counter with right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA), who they acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the Texas Rangers. Gibson picked up his second win of the season on Monday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: