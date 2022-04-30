How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada this weekend as one of the biggest title bouts of the year goes down this weekend in sin city. Two undefeated champions go head-to-head at the MGM, Grand on Saturday night, with the WBC, WBO, and Ring super featherweight gold on the line.

Nevada sports betting fans can bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez this Saturday while cashing in on great boxing betting offers exclusively for residents across the Silver State. To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top sportsbooks and boxing betting offers available for this Saturday’s featherweight super fight.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada

Online betting apps make Nevada sports betting from your own home easier than ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on boxing in Nevada, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the Fury vs Whyte fight Place your free boxing bets at the best Nevada sports betting sites

Nevada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🥊 Boxing Event : Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight

Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

With Shakur Stevenson lined as the steep betting favorite in this match-up. Nevada sports betting fans looking to wager on this match-up may be looking to the alternative boxing betting markets. Luckily, a number of Nevada sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in Nevada for this weekend’s Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez super fight, continue reading as we rate our three Nevada sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Nevada sports betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s featherweight super fight. Sign-up with BetOnline now and cash in on a special 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, exclusively for Nevada residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on boxing in Nevada with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Boxing Bets for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Odds in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada this weekend with XBet and claimed a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on boxing in Nevada now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Boxing Odds in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Nevada sports betting app in the industry and has great betting offers for this weekend’s featherweight title bout. MyBookie has made a name for itself with great loyalty rewards and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a special 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on boxing in Nevada with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Nevada

Oscar Valdez is an undefeated Mexican boxing champion and is lined at more than 5-1 odds to win against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday in Las Vegas. Valdez is one fight removed from the biggest win of his career, knocking off Miguel Berchelt by 10th-round TKO in February of last year. Valdez will look to pull off another upset against Stevenson on Saturday night, with the betting market expecting an easy 12-round decision for the American silver medalist. With this in mind, take the contrarian side and bet on Valdez to make good once again as the Mexican underdog on Saturday night in Vegas.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Nevada sports betting sites.