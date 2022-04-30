How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 53 takes place this Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC veteran Marlon Vera comes into his first UFC main event on Saturday as he takes on no. 5 ranked bantamweight Rob Font in a five round bantamweight show down. Vera is coming off back to back wins over Frankie Edgar and Davey Grant, and is looking to make good on his first opportunity in a five round fight.

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 53 in Georgia

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera 📊 UFC Stats: Font (19-5) | Vera (18-7) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-119) | Vera (-101)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Odds

Rob Font is the -119 betting favorite against Marlon Vera on Saturday night, despite having missed weight by two and a half pounds on Friday. Font will forfeit 20% of his base pay to Vera, and the fight will go on as a catchweight bout with bantamweight implications.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Font vs Vera | UFC Vegas 53 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 53 moneyline odds for Font vs Vera from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rob Font -119 Marlon Vera -101

UFC Vegas 53 Odds for Font vs Vera Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 53 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Font vs Vera fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -170 Under 4.5 +140

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 53 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Marlon Vera is the betting underdog in this match-up against Rob Font, despite coming off back to back wins and winning eight of his last ten UFC appearances. Vera has never lost by stoppage in his professional fighting career, and is expected to go the distance with the New England-born Font on Saturday night. This fight is razor thin with a small edge on the side of the underdog, which is why Marlon Vera is the best bet to make in the main event of UFC Vegas 53.

