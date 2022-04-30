How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide

Massachusetts sports betting fans can bet on New England-born Rob Font on Saturday night as he takes on Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Font is coming off a five-round loss to Jose Aldo in his last UFC appearance but is lined as the betting favorite in this bounce-back match-up against no. 8 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera.
Massachusetts sports betting can bet on Rob Font in this UFC main event on Saturday night from Las Vegas. To find out how more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera in Massachusetts while cashing in on great UFC betting offers, continue reading as we explore the top Massachusetts sportsbooks available.
Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Massachusetts UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 53 in Massachusetts
-
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera
- 📊 UFC Stats: Font (19-5) | Vera (18-7)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-119) | Vera (-101)
UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Odds
Rob Font is the -119 betting favorite against Marlon Vera on Saturday night, despite having missed weight by two and a half pounds on Friday. Font will forfeit 20% of his base pay to Vera, and the fight will go on as a catchweight bout with bantamweight implications.
For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.
UFC Betting Odds for Font vs Vera | UFC Vegas 53 Odds
Check out the UFC Vegas 53 moneyline odds for Font vs Vera from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Rob Font
|-119
|Marlon Vera
|-101
UFC Vegas 53 Odds for Font vs Vera Total Rounds
Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 53 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Font vs Vera fight.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|-170
|Under 4.5
|+140
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Full Fight Card
Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 53 fight card for the fights tonight.
Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)
- Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
- Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
- Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
- Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
- Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)
- Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
- Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo
- Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
- Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
- Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
Marlon Vera is the betting underdog in this razor-thin match-up between two high-level UFC bantamweights. Vera is 8-2 in his last 10 UFC appearances with 7 wins by stoppage in that stretch. Vera has performed up to or beyond the expectations in each test he has been given, and with Saturday’s bout being Vera’s first UFC main event, it’s expected that the Ecuadorian fighter makes good once again as the betting underdog. With this in mind, bet on Marlon Vera to defeat Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
