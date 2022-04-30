How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Updates

Alex Mac
UFC Vegas 53 takes place this Saturday, April 30th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marlon Vera looks to make it three in a row as he takes on the no. 5 ranked UFC bantamweight Rob Font, in a five-round main event with UFC bantamweight title implications. Nevada sports betting fans can wager on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night from the comfort of their own home.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sports betting sites available for this Saturday’s UFC men’s bantamweight main event.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera in Nevada

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a Nevada sports betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 53
  6. Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 53 in Nevada

    • 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53
    • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
    • 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:00 pm ET
    • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
    • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
    • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera
    • 📊 UFC Stats: Font (19-5) | Vera (18-7)
    • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-119) | Vera (-101)

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Odds

Rob Font is the -119 betting favorite against Marlon Vera on Saturday night, despite having missed weight by two and a half pounds on Friday. Font will forfeit 20% of his base pay to Vera, and the fight will go on as a catchweight bout with bantamweight implications.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Font vs Vera | UFC Vegas 53 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 53 moneyline odds for Font vs Vera from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Rob Font -119 BetOnline logo
Marlon Vera -101 BetOnline logo

UFC Vegas 53 Odds for Font vs Vera Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 53 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Font vs Vera fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 4.5 -170 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 +140 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 53 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

  • Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
  • Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
  • Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

  • Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
  • Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo
  • Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
  • Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
  • Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Marlon Vera is coming off back-to-back wins in his most recent UFC appearances, including a highlight reel knock out of Frankie Edgar back at UFC 268 in November. Apart from a razor-thin loss to Jose Aldo, and a questionable decision loss to Yadong Song, Marlon Vera has put together a string of incredible performances in his recent stint in the octagon, regardless of the outcome. Vera has performed up to and beyond the expectations in his most recent octagon appearances and is likely to do the same on Saturday night vs Rob Font. With this in mind, bet on Marlon Vera to pick up the win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 53.

Click on the button below to claim your free UFC betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Nevada sports betting sites.

Topics  
Updates
