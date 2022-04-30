How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 53 takes place this Saturday, April 30th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marlon Vera looks to make it three in a row as he takes on the no. 5 ranked UFC bantamweight Rob Font, in a five-round main event with UFC bantamweight title implications. Nevada sports betting fans can wager on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night from the comfort of their own home.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sports betting sites available for this Saturday’s UFC men’s bantamweight main event.

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 53 in Nevada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera 📊 UFC Stats: Font (19-5) | Vera (18-7) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-119) | Vera (-101)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Odds

Rob Font is the -119 betting favorite against Marlon Vera on Saturday night, despite having missed weight by two and a half pounds on Friday. Font will forfeit 20% of his base pay to Vera, and the fight will go on as a catchweight bout with bantamweight implications.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Font vs Vera | UFC Vegas 53 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 53 moneyline odds for Font vs Vera from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rob Font -119 Marlon Vera -101

UFC Vegas 53 Odds for Font vs Vera Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 53 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Font vs Vera fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -170 Under 4.5 +140

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 53 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Marlon Vera is coming off back-to-back wins in his most recent UFC appearances, including a highlight reel knock out of Frankie Edgar back at UFC 268 in November. Apart from a razor-thin loss to Jose Aldo, and a questionable decision loss to Yadong Song, Marlon Vera has put together a string of incredible performances in his recent stint in the octagon, regardless of the outcome. Vera has performed up to and beyond the expectations in his most recent octagon appearances and is likely to do the same on Saturday night vs Rob Font. With this in mind, bet on Marlon Vera to pick up the win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 53.

