While the Florida sports betting market is halted, MMA fans can still bet on UFC Fight Night in the Sunshine State. With free Florida betting offers available at the top online sportsbooks, UFC fans can cash in on Rob Font vs Marlon Vera tonight as they battle for a shot at the bantamweight title.

Live from Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30, Font vs Vera will headline UFC Vegas 53. Coming off a loss, Font looks to bounce back after losing to Jose Aldo, while Vera tries to continue his winning streak for a shot at being a title contender.

MMA fans looking to get in on the action can boost their bankroll and bet on the UFC fights tonight for free. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera in Florida and get up to $6,375 in free UFC bets.

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53

UFC Vegas 53 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Font vs Vera

Font vs Vera 📊 UFC Stats: Rob Font 19-5-0 | Vera 18-7-1

Rob Font 19-5-0 | Vera 18-7-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-120) | Vera (+100)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Font heads back into the octagon on his comeback tour after losing to Jose Aldo in December 2021 by unanimous decision.

By losing to Aldo, Font snapped a four-fight win streak, the longest in his UFC tenure. While he is favored in Saturday’s fight, it will be a close one with UFC betting lines set fairly evenly across the board.

Meanwhile, Vera is coming off impressive wins over Frankie Edgar and Davey Grant. He will be making his first UFC main event appearance against Font for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

For a complete breakdown of Font vs Vera betting odds at UFC Fight Night, scroll down below.

UFC Vegas 52 Odds | Rob Font vs Marlon Vera Odds

Despite missing weight by 2.5 lbs, Rob Font is still favored at the top Florida sports betting sites at -120 odds. It will be Font’s third time headlining a main event but he will have to get through the violent Vera for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

On the other hand, Vera sits as the underdog at +100 odds. UFC Vegas 53 marks the first time that he will participate in a five-round bout. Vera is notorious for starting slow, known for building as the fight goes, which may work in his favor during this 25-minute encounter. While he may lose the first round, look for the Ecuador native to get stronger as the fight goes on and add to his attack in the later rounds.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rob Font -120 Marlon Vera +100

UFC Betting Odds | Font vs Vera Odds for Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5. Vera has traditionally been a slow starter but he might be able to take control down the stretch and steal the final three rounds.

With the top online sportsbooks favoring the over at -160 odds, the UFC odds suggest that the fight will go the distance. On the other hand, the under is set at +130 odds, offering more value in the event of a finish.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Font vs Vera fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -160 Under 4.5 +130

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Alexandr Romanov vs Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs Francisco Figueiredo

Gabe Green vs Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario

UFC Stats — Rob Font vs Marlon Vera Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Rob Font UFC Stats

Font is a very good technical fighter, who fights behind a crisp jab.

He has some of the best boxing and ranged striking in the division. Font averages 5.64 significant strikes per a minute and absorbs only 3.55. However, he doesn’t carry a ton of power for the 135-pound division.

In his last fight, Font struggled to keep Aldo off of him once Aldo decided to unload his punches.

Marlon Vera UFC Stats

Vera is one of the strongest finishers in his division with the ability to kick, elbow, body shot and choke his way to victory.

He is a skillful fighter, with a more diverse attack. Once he’s inside his opponent’s range, he has the ability to send kicks to all three levels and adds an array of elbows and knees to his arsenal.

He averages 4.08 strikes per minute but absorbs 4.27 strikes per minute. While he starts slow, Vera has great striking accuracy at 51%.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Rob Font — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5

Age: 34

Country: Puerto Rico

Height: 5’8″ (172 cm)

Reach: 71.5″ (181.6 cm)

Weight 138 lbs (62.6 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 19-5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8 (42% of wins)

Marlon Vera— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #8

Age: 29

Country: Ecuador

Height: 5’8″ (172 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Weight 136 lbs (61.7 kgs)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 18-7-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (38% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Font vs Vera in Florida

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Florida fans can claim up to $6,375 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Florida sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Font vs Vera fight.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Rob Font vs Marlon Vera

Font spent the majority of his career flying under radar and snuck up to the top five in his division after winning four straight fights over that last two years.

While Font has beaten bigger names, like Cody Garbrandt, he won during a time where Garbrandt lost five of six bouts. Notably, Font was the only one to not knock out Garbrandt. Since then, Font has refined his boxing skills and has the ability to maximize his frame to pick opponents apart from the outside jab.

When Font is able to get within distance, he mixes in lengthy combinations with plenty of body shots. Vera has also been a slow starter, which should favor Font’s aggressiveness early in the fight.

Take Rob Font by points at +160 for UFC Fight Night.

