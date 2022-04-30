How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Texas Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 53 takes place this Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is headlined by no. 5 ranked UFC men’s bantamweight contender Rob Font, as he takes on no. 8 ranked Marlon Vera, in a five-round main event showdown with massive implications in the UFC bantamweight division. Font and Vera make their first UFC appearances in 2022 on Saturday. Font is coming off a spirited loss in a five-round fight last year to Jose Aldo, while Marlon Vera is hot off his incredible third-round knockout of Frankie Edgar back in November.

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 53 in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 53 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera 📊 UFC Stats: Font (19-5) | Vera (18-7) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Font (-119) | Vera (-101)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Odds

Rob Font is the -119 betting favorite against Marlon Vera on Saturday night, despite having missed weight by two and a half pounds on Friday. Font will forfeit 20% of his base pay to Vera, and the fight will go on as a catchweight bout with bantamweight implications.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Font vs Vera | UFC Vegas 53 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 53 moneyline odds for Font vs Vera from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rob Font -119 Marlon Vera -101

UFC Vegas 53 Odds for Font vs Vera Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 53 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Font vs Vera fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -170 Under 4.5 +140

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 53 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Marlon Vera comes in as the chalk betting underdog in this match-up against Rob Font, who remains the betting favorite despite missing weight on Friday. Apart from a razor-thin fight against Jose Aldo, and a borderline robbery against Yadon Song, Marlon Vera has put together an impressive stretch of performances. Vera has never been stopped in his UFC career and comes in against a potentially depleted Rob Font who failed to perform up to expectations in his most recent bout against featherweight goat, Jose Aldo. With this in mind, Vera is the value side in this match-up and will surely fight for your hard-earned money on Saturday in Vegas.

