MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 30

We’re going to have 15 MLB games to choose from on Saturday, leaving us a great opportunity to make some serious money on our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Continue reading below to get the best MLB picks and parlays of April 30th.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for April 30th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 30): Seattle Mariners ML (+100)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking the Seattle Mariners to beat the Miami Marlins outright. Both teams are going to be coming into this one with similar records as Seattle is 11-9 and Miami is 11-8. The game is going to be played in Miami, but Robbie Ray is going to get the start for the Mariners.

His stuff hasn’t looked as good as it did a season ago, but the prior success that he’s found against the current Marlins lineup is the reason behind this pick. He’s held hitters to a .197 batting average, a wOBA of .271, and has a FIP below 4.3. If he can come out and continue dominating the Marlins just like he’s done throughout his career and Seattle can put together a few runs against Jesus Luzardo, Seattle should be walking away with the victory here.

Take the Seattle Mariners Moneyline.

Picks Mariners Marlins BetOnline Free Play Odds +100 -120

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 30): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-150)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in all of baseball once again this season as they’re going to be coming in at 13-6. Everybody knew what this Dodgers team could do, and it certainly looks like they’re putting it all together.

They had a rough Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that saw them lose two of three, but then came back out on Friday against the Detroit Tigers and took care of business, 5-1.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound here and him limiting the current Detroit Tigers lineup to a .176 average, a .224 wOBA, and having a FIP nearly below 2, they should be able to hold down the Tigers lineup once again on Saturday.

Take the Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Tigers Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +210 -350

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 30): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-150)

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be coming into this game with an 11-8 record, but have looked better than their record shows to start the year.

With this being a four-game series, these teams have already played two games with both of them winning one. However, with the Cardinals throwing Miles Mikolas, and the prior success that he’s had against the current Arizona Diamondbacks lineup, it feels like a good day to take St. Louis. He’s held hitters to a .154 average, .135 wOBA, and has a FIP below 1.

On the other side of the mound, Merrill Kelly for the Arizona Diamondbacks hasn’t been able to find much success against the current St. Louis Cardinals lineup. Hitters are hitting .296, with a 521 xSLG, and his FIP is 6.15.

Take the Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Picks Diamondbacks Cardinals BetOnline Free Play Odds +120 -150

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. We could also go with the New York Yankees to win outright, but the odds aren’t great and with them being one of the more inconsistent teams in all of baseball, let’s play it safe here and go with the three picks we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +455 parlay odds at BetOnline.

