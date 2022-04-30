MLB

MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 30

Jon Conahan

There are going to be 15 MLB games on Saturday, offering bettors a great chance to profit from our MLB player props of the day. Take a look below at our best MLB player props of the day to help secure some bankroll.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Prop Betting

Below is a list of the top sportsbooks for MLB betting and every sporting event.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Reds become the first team ever with 11 straight losses by multiple runs

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props as well as betting offers for the MLB games on April 30th.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 30): Joey Votto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking Joey Votto to have over 1.5 total bases against the Colorado Rockies and Chad Kuhl. This game is going to be played at Coors Field, which is undoubtedly the most hitter-friendly ballpark in all of baseball.

Although Votto is off to a rocky start as he’s currently hitting .136 and hasn’t left the yard yet, he’s found previous success against Chad Kuhl throughout his career. Votto is currently hitting .467(7-15) against him with one home run and three doubles. For plus money here, there’s no reason to not give this a chance and take him to have over 1.5 total bases.

Take Joey Votto to have over 1.5 total bases.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +100 -150 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks And Parlays April 30

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 30): Robbie Ray Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Former Cy Young Award winner Robby Ray and the Seattle Mariners are going to be taking on the Miami Marlins.

Coming into this game, Robbie Ray has found plenty of success against the current Marlins lineup as hitters are hitting below. 200 and he has a K% of 25.5. He hasn’t necessarily had his best strike-out stuff to start the season as he’s only struck out 18 batters in 25.1 Innings.

However, with the Miami Marlins striking out the second most amount in all the baseball at 9.53 per game, it seems likely that Robby Ray is going to be able to have his top stuff on Saturday and he should be able to get to about seven or eight strikeouts.

Take Robbie Ray over 6.5 strikeouts.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds -120 -110 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 30): Logan Webb Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants are going to be taking on the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Although Washington might be one of the worst teams in all of baseball, they strike out the fourth least amount at 7.64 per game. Logan Webb also hasn’t had great strikeout stuff this season.

Webb pitched against the Nationals a week ago and ended with six strikeouts. However, he’s only surpassed the six strikeout mark once this season in four starts. His strikeout numbers are down this year, so let’s go with Washington to not strike out six times in this one.

Take Logan Webb to have under 5.5 strikeouts.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -150 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers April 30

Topics  
MLB
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
