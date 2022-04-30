NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Preview, Predictions, And More

With the second round of the NBA Playoffs starting on Sunday, it’s time to start looking at the series odds for each matchup. Continue reading below to get our NBA playoff series odds and breakdowns of each series.

NBA Playoffs Odds | NBA Playoff Series Odds for Round 2

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win each series in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Bet Celtics Bucks Play To Win Series -210 +175

The series between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks is going to be the best of the second round. Both of these teams have a great opportunity of not only winning the series, but winning an NBA title.

Many people believe right now that whoever wins the series is going to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA finals, and it’s tough to argue that.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee and Jayson Tatum for Boston, we can expect to see one of the best playoff series that we’ve seen in quite some time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Bet Warriors Grizzlies Play To Win Series -260 +215

When looking at the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, it’s easy to notice that these two teams are completely different. The Warriors have some young guys, but most of their roster are veterans who have been in this type of situation before.

Memphis, on the other hand, has a bunch of guys that are inexperienced in the playoffs, which could come back to hurt them in this series.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Bet Heat 76ers Play To Win Series -380 +310

With no Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s going to be tough for them to get by. There’s a chance that he could come back sometime around the third or fourth game, and there’s also a chance that he might miss the entire series.

For Miami to win the series if he does come back, they’re going to have to continue being one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and there’s truly no reason to believe that they won’t do that.

If Philadelphia can somehow sneak one of the first two games away from Miami and Joel Embiid does return in the third or fourth game, there’s a chance that Philadelphia could win this series.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Odds

Bet Suns Mavericks Play To Win Series -300 +240

The Phoenix Suns were the best team in the regular season, but struggled in the first round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although they did beat the Pelicans in six games, there were nights where they certainly didn’t look like the team that people were used to seeing.

Hopefully, for the Suns, they’ll have a fully healthy Devin Booker and that will help them get past a tough Dallas team. The biggest thing here for Dallas is to continue defending at the highest level and Luka Doncic needs to continue playing the type of basketball that he’s played this year.