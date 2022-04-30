NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 Picks and Odds (May 1)

On Sunday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs begins; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are available here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two matchups this weekend.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. If interested, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds and Picks (May 1-2)

Best Game 1 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

On Sunday, May 1st, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on ABC. First, the Milwaukee Bucks face off versus the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Boston is favored to beat Milwaukee, whereas Golden State is favored to defeat Memphis. There’s no shame in picking the underdog to win either contest, so feel free to take a risk. Upsets occur each postseason during the conference semifinals.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -4.5 (-110)

For tomorrow’s conference semifinals matchup, the Celtics are 4.5-point favorites over the Bucks at TD Garden. During the regular season, these Eastern Conference contenders each won two games against one another. Regarding Milwaukee’s injury report, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton in this series. Also, George Hill was downgraded to out for Game 1.

Meanwhile, as for the Celtics, guard Jaylen Brown might not play. It will be a gametime decision. If Brown sits out Game 1, it might help even the playing field for the Bucks. However, the team is 0-7 ATS in its last seven meetings versus the Celtics. Plus, the total has gone under in Milwaukee’s past five contests. In addition to Middleton’s absence, failing to cover the spread is a bad sign.

Bucks vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Game 1 Picks

Next, the total has gone over in 12 of Boston’s previous 16 games played. And the Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their past eight contests. Both teams finished the regular season 51-31, but Milwaukee had a healthier roster at one point during the regular season. Therefore, the Celtics are the best bet to win Game 1, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Player Props | Best Bets For NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (April 28)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Grizzlies Pick — Warriors -1.5 (-110)

Moreover, the Warriors are 1.5-point favorites versus the Grizzlies at FedExForum. On Friday, the Grizzlies bested the Timberwolves in Game 6, winning 114-106 away. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks led their team in scoring with 23 points. On the other side, the Warriors defeated the Nuggets in five games of their first-round playoff series. Surprisingly, the Grizzlies finished 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season.

On Mar. 28, Memphis blew them out at home, beating Golden State 123-95. According to Golden State’s injury report, forward Andre Iguodala was downgraded to out. This is the type of adversity that Stephen Curry’s team is built for, though. As for the Grizzlies’ injury list, they will be missing Killian Tillie, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama and Steven Adams on Sunday. This explains why the Warriors should be favored to win.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 1 Picks

Additionally, the Grizzlies are 15-6 in their past 21 contests. And the team is 11-4 in its last 15 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. If they play like they did back in March, the Grizzlies can upset the Warriors in Game 1. Nonetheless, the team had Williams and Adams in that matchup — both players will be absent on Sunday.

To add to the betting trends above, Golden State is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 games played. The total has also gone over in five of the Warriors’ past six contests. In the end, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

More NBA Betting Offers | Game 6 Best Bets