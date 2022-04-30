Bucks

NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 Picks and Odds (May 1)

James Foglio
NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 Picks and Odds May 1, 2022

On Sunday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs begins; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are available here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two matchups this weekend.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. If interested, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds and Picks (May 1-2)

Best Game 1 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

On Sunday, May 1st, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on ABC. First, the Milwaukee Bucks face off versus the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Boston is favored to beat Milwaukee, whereas Golden State is favored to defeat Memphis. There’s no shame in picking the underdog to win either contest, so feel free to take a risk. Upsets occur each postseason during the conference semifinals.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -4.5 (-110)

For tomorrow’s conference semifinals matchup, the Celtics are 4.5-point favorites over the Bucks at TD Garden. During the regular season, these Eastern Conference contenders each won two games against one another. Regarding Milwaukee’s injury report, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton in this series. Also, George Hill was downgraded to out for Game 1.

Meanwhile, as for the Celtics, guard Jaylen Brown might not play. It will be a gametime decision. If Brown sits out Game 1, it might help even the playing field for the Bucks. However, the team is 0-7 ATS in its last seven meetings versus the Celtics. Plus, the total has gone under in Milwaukee’s past five contests. In addition to Middleton’s absence, failing to cover the spread is a bad sign.

Bucks vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Game 1 Picks

Next, the total has gone over in 12 of Boston’s previous 16 games played. And the Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their past eight contests. Both teams finished the regular season 51-31, but Milwaukee had a healthier roster at one point during the regular season. Therefore, the Celtics are the best bet to win Game 1, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Player Props | Best Bets For NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (April 28)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Grizzlies Pick — Warriors -1.5 (-110)

Moreover, the Warriors are 1.5-point favorites versus the Grizzlies at FedExForum. On Friday, the Grizzlies bested the Timberwolves in Game 6, winning 114-106 away. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks led their team in scoring with 23 points. On the other side, the Warriors defeated the Nuggets in five games of their first-round playoff series. Surprisingly, the Grizzlies finished 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season.

On Mar. 28, Memphis blew them out at home, beating Golden State 123-95. According to Golden State’s injury report, forward Andre Iguodala was downgraded to out. This is the type of adversity that Stephen Curry’s team is built for, though. As for the Grizzlies’ injury list, they will be missing Killian Tillie, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama and Steven Adams on Sunday. This explains why the Warriors should be favored to win.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 1 Picks

Additionally, the Grizzlies are 15-6 in their past 21 contests. And the team is 11-4 in its last 15 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. If they play like they did back in March, the Grizzlies can upset the Warriors in Game 1. Nonetheless, the team had Williams and Adams in that matchup — both players will be absent on Sunday.

To add to the betting trends above, Golden State is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 games played. The total has also gone over in five of the Warriors’ past six contests. In the end, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 1 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Wisconsin

More NBA Betting Offers | Game 6 Best Bets

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
100% Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus in Free Bets
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Sports
100% deposit match up to $3,000 with your first deposit. Promo code CAWELCOME100 must be used to claim. Wagering requirements : 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements). Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet.
Register on Bovada
100% Deposit Bonus, Up to $500
Minimum deposit of $35 applies to qualify for the offer. The maximum limit is $500. 12x rollover applies with this offer.
Register on GTbets
$1,000 Sportsbook Signup Bonus
Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Register on BUSR
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Register on Sportsbetting.ag
$750 Sports Betting Signup Bonus
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Register on Everygame

Topics  
Bucks Celtics Grizzlies NBA News Warriors
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Bucks

NBA Player Props Today Game 1 Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 2 Conference Semifinals

NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 2

James Foglio  •  20h
NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds and Picks (May 1-2)
James Foglio  •  22h
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 27
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2022
NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 April 27 Today
NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 27)
James Foglio  •  Apr 27 2022
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
James Foglio  •  Apr 27 2022
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2022
NBA Expert Picks Best Bets for Today's NBA Games
NBA Expert Picks – Best Bets for the NBA Games Today
James Foglio  •  Apr 5 2022