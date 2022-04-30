Ravens

Ravens add two more value picks on defense with Ojabo and Jones

jaxsportsmedia
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide

David Ojabo

Outside Linebacker, Round 2, Pick 45

David Ojabo would have been a top-15 pick had he not torn his Achilles at his Pro Day. Instead, the Ravens got an ultra athletic pass rusher at No. 45 in the second round. A latecomer to football, the Nigerian-born Ojabo broke out last year with 11 sacks playing for Mike Macdonald at Michigan. Now they reunite in Baltimore with a chance to wreak more havoc. Ojabo will need time to rehab his injury, but many Ravens have come back strong from Achilles injuries. Once Ojabo does, he has the talent to form a dynamic pass rushing duo opposite Odafe Oweh, a player with a similar backstory.

Travis Jones

Defensive Tackle, Round 3, Pick 76

There was buzz before Thursday night that Jones could be a surprise first-round pick. Surprise! The Ravens got him in the third. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Jones ranked as his 34th-best prospect in the entire draft and he went at 76. Travis Jones was the best player on a struggling UConn team. He’ll join the Ravens looking to win. Baltimore was leapfrogged by the Philadelphia Eagles for hulking defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round. Jones isn’t as big as Davis, but at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he’s not too far off. Jones may offer more as a pass rusher, as he logged 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss the past two seasons. Eric DeCosta said he wanted to add youth to the defensive line, and Jones provides an explosive option to pair with Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, and Justin Madubuike.

And, once again, the Ravens got absolute steals. According to Ryan Mink of the Ravens media team, all four of Baltimore’s picks so far could have been first-rounders. All four of them.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was a potential top-five pick. Center Tyler Linderbaum was at one point considered a top-15 pick. They were already considered a first-round coup. On Day 2, the value got arguably even better.

A couple days before the start of the draft, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero identified seven potential surprise first-round picks. The Ravens’ Day 2 picks, Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round, No. 45) and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (third round, No. 76) both made the list.

List of Upcoming Picks

Round 4: No. 110 (from Giants), 119, 128 (from Cardinals), 130, 139, 141

Round 6: No. 196

 

Topics  
Ravens
jaxsportsmedia
Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia
jaxsportsmedia
Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia

Related To Ravens

Ravens pick safety and center in Round 1… and trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals

jaxsportsmedia  •  Apr 29 2022
Ravens begin spring cleaning…
jaxsportsmedia  •  Apr 18 2022
Lamar Jackson Tweet On Ravens
The Ravens Are Chasing Cap Hell (And His Name Is Lamar) │ NFL Betting
Freddy Freedman  •  Mar 31 2022
Ravens are playing the “free urgency” game
jaxsportsmedia  •  Mar 20 2022
Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman vow to figure it out for Ravens
jaxsportsmedia  •  Feb 1 2022
Steelers end Ravens’ heartbreak season, 16-13
jaxsportsmedia  •  Jan 10 2022
Ravens down and almost out after loss to Rams, 20-19
jaxsportsmedia  •  Jan 3 2022