Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 30

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of April 30.

5) Cincinnati Reds @ Colorado Rockies TV: Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain 8:10 ET

Connor Overton will be making his Reds debut after splitting time last season with Toronto and Pittsburgh. His assignment? A start at Coors Field. The Reds (+128) are 3-17, while the Rockies (-138) are 11-9.

4) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals TV: Bally Sports 4:10 ET

The Diamondbacks (+137) are last in the National League West, but they should be pleased with what they have got from starting pitcher Merrill Kelly so far in 2022. Kelly is 1-1 with an earned run average of 1.69. However, Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has been even better with a record of 1-0, and an earned run average of 1.21.

3) Seattle Mariners @ Miami Marlins TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Florida 6:10 ET

The Seattle Mariners (+101) have a three game losing streak heading into their game against the Miami Marlins (-111). Seattle is second in the American League West at 11-9, while Miami is second in the National League East at 11-8.

2) Minnesota Twins @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: WUCW/Bally Sports Sun 4:10 ET

The Minnesota Twins (+170) are the only team above .500 in the American League Central to start the year. At 11-9, they lead the the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals by three games each. The Rays (-185) beat the Twins 6-1 in the first game of the series on Friday, and improved to 12-8 on the year, two games back of the first place New York Yankees in the American League East.

1) Houston Astros @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: AT&T Sportsnet/Rogers Sportsnet 3:07 ET

The Toronto Blue Jays (-128) will hope starting pitcher Jose Berrios continues to be effective. He has only given up three earned runs in 13 innings after being hammered to start the year against the Texas Rangers. Toronto is second in the AL East at 13-8, while Houston (+118) is second in the AL West at 11-9.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.