Updates

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 30

Jeremy Freeborn

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of April 30.

5) Cincinnati Reds @ Colorado Rockies TV: Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain 8:10 ET

Connor Overton will be making his Reds debut after splitting time last season with Toronto and Pittsburgh. His assignment? A start at Coors Field. The Reds (+128) are 3-17, while the Rockies (-138) are 11-9.

4) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals TV: Bally Sports 4:10 ET

The Diamondbacks (+137)  are last in the National League West, but they should be pleased with what they have got from starting pitcher Merrill Kelly so far in 2022. Kelly is 1-1 with an earned run average of 1.69. However, Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has been even better with a record of 1-0, and an earned run average of 1.21.

3) Seattle Mariners @ Miami Marlins TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Florida 6:10 ET

The Seattle Mariners (+101) have a three game losing streak heading into their game against the Miami Marlins (-111). Seattle is second in the American League West at 11-9, while Miami is second in the National League East at 11-8.

2) Minnesota Twins @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: WUCW/Bally Sports Sun 4:10 ET

The Minnesota Twins (+170) are the only team above .500 in the American League Central to start the year. At 11-9, they lead the the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals by three games each. The Rays (-185) beat the Twins 6-1 in the first game of the series on Friday, and improved to 12-8 on the year, two games back of the first place New York Yankees in the American League East.

1) Houston Astros @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: AT&T Sportsnet/Rogers Sportsnet 3:07 ET

The Toronto Blue Jays (-128) will hope starting pitcher Jose Berrios continues to be effective. He has only given up three earned runs in 13 innings after being hammered to start the year against the Texas Rangers. Toronto is second in the AL East at 13-8, while Houston (+118) is second in the AL West at 11-9.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

 

Topics  
Updates
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Updates

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac  •  13s
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets Odds and Picks for April 28
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 28
James Foglio  •  Apr 28 2022
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 26
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2022
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario
MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today
Robert Coles  •  Apr 25 2022
Cincinnati Reds become first MLB team ever with 11 straight losses by multiple runs in April
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2022
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Apr 23 2022
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Arthur Wilson  •  Apr 25 2022