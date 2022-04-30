NBA

What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 30 & May 1

Jeremy Freeborn
Grizzlies' Ja Morant will return from injury soon

This weekend our focus will be the NBA Playoffs, the English Premier League, the NFL Draft and women’s tennis from Madrid! Here are five intriguing events to keep an eye on.

5) NFL Draft–ABC–Saturday–12pm ET

It is fascinating that the American Broadcasting Company does not show a lot of NFL anymore, but they love to show the NFL Draft. On Saturday, the fourth through seventh rounds will be shown.

4) English Premier League–Manchester City vs. Leeds United–NBC–Saturday–12:30 pm ET

With the season winding down in the English Premier League, the battle is between Manchester City and Liverpool for the title. Currently, Manchester City has a one point lead, as they have 80 points, while Liverpool has 79 points. On Saturday, Manchester City (-350) is heavily favoured to beat Leeds United (+950) according to betonline.ag.

3) Madrid Open–WTA–Tennis Channel/TSN2–Saturday–1 pm ET

There will be a fascinating second round matchup on Saturday at the Madrid Masters as the top seed Paula Badosa of Spain (-125), the 2021 Indian Wells champion, will face two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep of Romania. Halep (+105) won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019.

2) Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics–NBA–ABC–Sunday–1 pm ET

Game one of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals will take place on Sunday between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Bucks eliminated the Chicago Bulls in five games this past week, while the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets.

1) Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies–NBA–ABC–Sunday–3:30 pm ET

Game one of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals take place Sunday. The Warriors will be the more rested team, as the Grizzlies were pushed to six games by the Timberwolves before knocking them out on Friday. Golden State seemed very crisp as a unit in their first round series win over the Denver Nuggets.

 

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
