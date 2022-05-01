Best Hitting Performances From MLB Games Today | April 30

The 2022 MLB season has seen some interesting hitting performances. Many fans and players are currently speculating that the baseballs are not the same as they’ve been in previous years, which has led to fewer home runs to start the season. However, there were still a few guys who were able to do their thing on the offensive side of the ball today, so continue reading below to get our best hitter performances from MLB games today.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks

Below is a list of the top sportsbooks for MLB betting and every sporting event.

Best Hitting Performances In MLB Today | April 30

Below, we’ll go over the best hitters of the day.

George Springer – Blue Jays

Stat line: 2-3, two home runs, two runs, and two RBIs.

George Springer has been widely regarded as one of the best hitters in all of baseball throughout his career, but unfortunately, he had a tough injury a season ago that saw him only play in 78 games for his new Toronto Blue Jays squad.

He’s started the 2022 season on the right foot and continued his shot stretch on Saturday by belting two absolute bombs. The Blue Jays got a huge win against the Astros, 2-1 as he was the only one who did much for Toronto on Saturday as the two runs were both produced by him.

George Springer has absolutely no regard for human life today. pic.twitter.com/oUMKCc99mc — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 30, 2022

Hunter Renfroe – Milwaukee Brewers

Stat Line: 3-5, three runs, one home run, two RBIs

Hunter Renfroe has been known as an elite power hitter in the MLB throughout his career. He’s now on the Milwaukee Brewers and has been able to find some success this season, especially against left-handed pitching. That was no different on Saturday as he ended up hitting a nuke against a left-hander.

The Brewers’ offense has been scorching hot lately as they’ve managed to put up at least 9 runs in both of their last games against the Chicago Cubs. He’s been a major reason why this offense has been performing much better than expected.

Hunter Renfroe – Milwaukee Brewers (5) pic.twitter.com/pyA36xIL7f — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 1, 2022

Michael Chavis – Pittsburgh Pirates

Stat Line: 2-4, home run, three RBIs

Michael Chavis of the Pittsburgh Pirates has had an interesting career, to say the least. After being a first-round pick in the 2014 MLB draft, there can definitely be an argument made that he hasn’t produced the way that many were hoping him to.

He spent most of his young career with the Boston Red Sox, but was unable to get many at-bats. Now, with him in Pittsburgh, he’s swung the bat the best that he has throughout his career. He’s currently hitting .286 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He also was able to knock one out of the park on Saturday.