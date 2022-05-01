Best Pitching Performances From MLB Games Today | April 30

With the 2022 MLB season fully getting underway the past few weeks, it’s time to start looking at some of the best performers of the day. Make sure to continue reading below to check out our best performers on the mound from MLB games on April 30th.

Best Pitching Performances In MLB Today | April 30

Below, we’ll go over the best pitchers of the day.

Miles Mikolas – Arizona Cardinals

Stat Line: 7.1 innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, seven strikeouts

Miles Mikolas threw a great game for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, but it might have been his Skippers’ fault for keeping him in just a few batters too long. He only gave up four hits and two earned runs, but both of the runs that he gave up were in the later innings of his outing.

Unfortunately for Miles Mikolas, the St. Louis Cardinals weren’t able to get anything going offensively as they got shut out.

Miles Mikolas, Pretty 73mph Curveball. 🌈 🥶🍺 pic.twitter.com/fw7aa2pf2Y — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 30, 2022

Jesus Luzardo – Miami Marlins

Stat Line: 6 innings pitched, two hits, one earned run, five strikeouts

Jesus Luzardo is quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the MLB. After being traded to the Miami Marlins by the Oakland Athletics a season ago, he’s managed to have some impressive outings this season and Saturday was no different. He ended up throwing six innings with only one earned run against a legit Seattle Mariners lineup.

The Miami Marlins have one of the best young pitching staffs in all of baseball and if this team is going to want to find some success in the next few years, they need to keep the pitching core together.

Dane Dunning – Texas Rangers

Stat Line: 7.2 innings pitched, three hits, one hit, one run, seven strikeouts

Dane Dunning hasn’t necessarily found the type of success that he was hoping for when he entered the MLB, but he’s actually put up some decent outings throughout the early season. He currently has a 3.8 ERA and has struck out 26 hitters in 26 innings.

He looked great once again on Saturday as he was able to keep the defending world champion Atlanta Braves lineup to just one run.

Nathan Eovaldi – Boston Red Sox

Stat Line: 7 innings pitched, three hits, zero earned runs, zero walks, eight strikeouts

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been able to get much going this season, and that didn’t change on Saturday. Although they did end up losing to a below-average Baltimore Orioles team, Nathan Eovaldi did everything that he possibly could. He finished the game giving up zero earned runs, no walks, and struck out eight hitters.

The Red Sox desperately need to figure it out at the plate otherwise this season won’t be what they’re hoping for.