Eagles play it cool with late round selections and invest in UDFA signings

Howie Roseman made some late-round moves to speculate on two quality low-risk/high reward prospects…

The Eagles traded the 188th and 237th picks to the Detroit Lions, moving up to No. 181 overall to select Kansas strongside linebacker Kyron Johnson. Calling his selection an exciting moment, the versatile athlete said, “I’m willing to play wherever the coaches are willing to put me,” adding that he was comfortable playing anywhere: “I’m just ready to play.”

A four-year starter, the 6-foot, 231-pound Johnson played for four head coaches at Kansas, spending time at safety, nickel, linebacker, and defensive end. Returning for a fifth season in 2021, the 23-year-old was used primarily as a defensive end, and led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Calling that season “another year for me to step up and put my foot down and showcase what I have,” the Second-Team All-Big 12 selection played 655 snaps without committing a single penalty.

“He is an explosive pass rusher. He gets off the ball exceptionally well. He’s got edge speed. He’s a natural-leverage guy, can convert speed to power. He can win three ways. He’s excellent on stunts. He plays with energy. He’s been an outstanding special teams player, 17 career special teams tackles. He shows up there. A lot of positives with him and at the Senior Bowl, he took on some of the top tackles and put them on their back with his pass-rush ability, so you see that. It was just a great opportunity to get a guy who can add to the rush game.” – Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl

With the 198th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected 6-foot-5, 214-pound tight end Grant Calcaterra from SMU.

The 23-year-old played his first two years of college ball at Oklahoma, arriving as an early enrollee in 2017 and earning All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades. He improved to First-Team All-Big 12 in a productive sophomore season, totaling 36 receptions for 558 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two years. He played his junior season with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after his transfer to the Sooners from Alabama.

After missing much of his junior season due to injury, including concussion protocol, Calcaterra announced his retirement from football in November of 2019. He returned home to Orange County, California, and pursued his passion for firefighting. He also took EMT classes, began working with an ambulance company, and attended fire technology school at Santa Ana College. But after watching the 2020 NFL Draft from home, Calcaterra’s desire to play football was reignited. He announced his plans to return to college.

Calcaterra initially transferred to Auburn but changed his mind after the departure of coach Gus Malzahn. He decided to attend SMU alongside quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who also transferred from Oklahoma. Calcaterra was a captain for the Mustangs, compiling 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. After playing primarily in the slot for the Sooners, Calcaterra played a more versatile role at SMU, splitting time between the slot and the backfield. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors. Between SMU and Oklahoma, Calcaterra totaled 79 career receptions for 1,102 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Here is the breakdown of the Eagles’ 2022 draft picks:

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Picks

First Round – No. 13 overall (DT Jordan Davis) (*Acquired from the Houston Texans)

Second Round – No. 51 overall (C Cam Jurgens)

Third Round – No. 83 overall (LB Nakobe Dean)

Sixth Round – No. 181 overall (LB Kyron Johnson) (*Acquired from the Detroit Lions)