How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the NHL playoffs in California as the Los Angeles Kings return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Kings ended a two-year run of no teams from the Golden State being in the post-season. Now, with 99 points on the season, the Kings come in as the third seed in the NHL’s Pacific Division and take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Quarter-Finals.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014, the Los Angeles Kings have yet to win a playoff series, with first-round losses to the San Jose in 2016, and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.

California sports betting fans can bet on the LA Kings in the NHL postseason as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL playoffs in California, continue reading as we explore the top California sportsbooks and NHL betting bonuses available for residents in the Golden State.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in California

Despite being widely popular in the state, California sports betting is still not recognized as state law. Regardless of this, California sports betting fans can still bet on the NHL playoffs from the comfort of their own home. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in California, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your California sports betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs Place your free bets on the NHL Playoffs in California

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play Colorado Avalanche +325 Florida Panthers +525 Calgary Flames +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +875 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 New York Rangers +1200 Carolina Hurricanes +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1400 Minnesota Wild +1400 Boston Bruins +1800 St. Louis Blues +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Dallas Stars +4000 Washington Capitals +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Los Angeles Kings +6600

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Bet on the NHL playoffs in California with the top California sportsbooks available. Bet on exact series outcomes, head-to-head matchups on which team will go further, or even live odds on playoff series as the games are taking place. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL playoffs in California, and the best betting odds available for the NHL post-season, scroll down as we review the top California sportsbooks available for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top California sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering California residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in California with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly California sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the NHL playoffs in California. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NHL Playoffs in California now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NHL Playoffs



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular California sports betting site available for this year’s NHL playoffs. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for California residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in California with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are lined at 11-1 odds to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs. The Leafs haven’t won a playoff series in almost twenty years, and are taking on the two-time defending champions with home-ice advantage. Despite being favored in the series, it’s extremely hard to trust a Leafs team that is coming off five straight first-round exits. With this in mind, bet on the Lightning to win a third straight Stanley Cup at 11-1 odds, as they should easily get passed the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.