How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Canada this year as three teams north of the border look to be the first Canadian hockey club to hoist the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did it in 1993.

The Calgary Flames are the top favored Canadian team in the NHL playoffs this year, lined at +750 to hoist their first Stanley Cup since 1989. The Calgary Flames haven’t won a seven-game playoff series since defeating the Vancouver Canucks in round one of the 2015 NHL Playoffs. Since then, the Flames have faced three first-round eliminations and will look to win their first seven-game playoff in seven years when they take on the Dallas Stars in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers are long shots at 14-1 odds to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. The Oilers are coming off back-to-back first-round exits in both 2021 and the qualifying round in 2020, and haven’t won a playoff series since defeated the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2017 NHL playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just behind the Flames at the top of the list when it comes to the teams favored to win the Stanley Cup this year. The Leafs take on the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in round one, and with the Bolts giving up home-ice advantage in the match-up, the Leafs are favored to win the series.

Canada sports betting fans can back their favorite teams as they bye for their chance at the Stanley Cup in the 2022 NHL playoffs. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Canada, while cashing in on great betting offers from the top Canadian sportsbooks, continue reading as we explore the very best Canada sports betting apps available for this year’s Stanley CUp playoffs.

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Canada

Canada sports betting has been legal and regulated for quite some time, with a recent relaunch having occurred in various Canadian provinces. With this, betting on the NHL playoffs is easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to NHL betting, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Canada, check out the instructions below.

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001.

The highest betting favorite in the NHL’s Eastern Conference are the Florida Panthers, who finished the season with the highest amount of points with 122. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, and are lined as underdogs in the series.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play Colorado Avalanche +325 Florida Panthers +525 Calgary Flames +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +875 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 New York Rangers +1200 Carolina Hurricanes +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1400 Minnesota Wild +1400 Boston Bruins +1800 St. Louis Blues +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Dallas Stars +4000 Washington Capitals +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Los Angeles Kings +6600

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The top Canadian sports betting apps provide great alternative betting odds and prop markets throughout the entire NHL playoffs. Canada sports betting fans can bet on which Canadian team will go further, what the exact series price for each Canadian team’s match-up will be, or even live odds on the playoff series as the games are happening.

To learn more about the best Canadian sports betting sites for the 2022 NHL playoffs, continue reading as we explore the top Canada sportsbooks and the best betting offers from these top three Canada betting apps.

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long shots to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and with the Leafs holding home-ice advantage, the Lightning are underdogs in their first-round playoff match-up. The Leafs haven’t won a playoff series in almost twenty years, and are coming off back-to-back disappointing early playoff exits in 2021 and 2020. The Leafs have an undersized group of forwards that do not match up well against the Lightning’s power-play unit, and if the Leafs’ powerplay unit goes cold in this playoff series, it could be another early playoff exit for the Maple Leafs, yet again this season. With this in mind, assume the Lightning get past the Leafs and take your 11-1 ticket into the second round of the NHL playoffs.