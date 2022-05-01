Betting Guides

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida this year as the Panthers are coming off one of their best seasons to date and have their eyes on the Stanley Cup. The NHL Playoffs kick off this Monday, May 2nd, and continue until the end of June.

The Florida Panthers are the second betting favorite to win this year’s Stanley Cup and are the 2021/2022 NHL President’s Trophy winners with 122 points on the season. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Meanwhile, last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, and with the Leafs holding home-ice advantage, the Lightning are lined as underdogs in the series.

Florida sports betting fans can bet on their favorite Florida NHL team this post-season as both the Lightning and Panthers look to go on a lengthy playoff run. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida, continue reading as we explore the top Florida sportsbooks available and the best NHL betting offers for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida

Despite being widely popular, Florida sports betting is still not legalized and regulated as state law. Nonetheless, betting on the NHL playoffs in Florida is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Florida, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs
  4. Place your free bets on the NHL Playoffs in Florida

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play
Colorado Avalanche +325 BetOnline logo
Florida Panthers +525 BetOnline logo
Calgary Flames +750 BetOnline logo
Toronto Maple Leafs +875 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 BetOnline logo
New York Rangers +1200 BetOnline logo
Carolina Hurricanes +1400 BetOnline logo
Edmonton Oilers +1400 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Wild +1400 BetOnline logo
Boston Bruins +1800 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Blues +2000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 BetOnline logo
Dallas Stars +4000 BetOnline logo
Washington Capitals +4000 BetOnline logo
Nashville Predators +5000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Kings +6600 BetOnline logo

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Florida sports betting fans can bet on the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning in a number of different NHL playoff betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL playoff betting or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading for the top three best Florida sportsbooks available for the 2022 NHL post-season.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NHL Playoffs

One of the best NHL betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of Florida sports betting offers and free bets for the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Florida residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NHL Playoff Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs

One of the best Florida sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the NHL playoffs in Florida. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NHL Playoffs in Florida now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NHL Playoffs
NHL fans can take advantage of free Florida sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Florida sports betting site available for this year’s NHL playoffs. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Florida residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long shots to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Leafs haven’t won a playoff series in nearly twenty years, and are coming off back-to-back years of first-round exits while being lined as the playoff betting favorites both times. With the Lightning lined at 11-1 odds, they have great value with the public expecting the Leafs to pull off the series win over the Stanley Cup champs. With this in mind, bet on the Lightning to win their third straight Stanley Cup at great odds of 11-1.

Betting Guides
