How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida this year as the Panthers are coming off one of their best seasons to date and have their eyes on the Stanley Cup. The NHL Playoffs kick off this Monday, May 2nd, and continue until the end of June.

The Florida Panthers are the second betting favorite to win this year’s Stanley Cup and are the 2021/2022 NHL President’s Trophy winners with 122 points on the season. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Meanwhile, last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, and with the Leafs holding home-ice advantage, the Lightning are lined as underdogs in the series.

Florida sports betting fans can bet on their favorite Florida NHL team this post-season as both the Lightning and Panthers look to go on a lengthy playoff run. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida, continue reading as we explore the top Florida sportsbooks available and the best NHL betting offers for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida

Despite being widely popular, Florida sports betting is still not legalized and regulated as state law. Nonetheless, betting on the NHL playoffs in Florida is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Florida, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs Place your free bets on the NHL Playoffs in Florida

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play Colorado Avalanche +325 Florida Panthers +525 Calgary Flames +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +875 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 New York Rangers +1200 Carolina Hurricanes +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1400 Minnesota Wild +1400 Boston Bruins +1800 St. Louis Blues +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Dallas Stars +4000 Washington Capitals +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Los Angeles Kings +6600

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Florida sports betting fans can bet on the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning in a number of different NHL playoff betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL playoff betting or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading for the top three best Florida sportsbooks available for the 2022 NHL post-season.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Florida residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the NHL playoffs in Florida. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NHL Playoffs in Florida now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NHL Playoffs



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Florida sports betting site available for this year’s NHL playoffs. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Florida residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Florida with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long shots to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Leafs haven’t won a playoff series in nearly twenty years, and are coming off back-to-back years of first-round exits while being lined as the playoff betting favorites both times. With the Lightning lined at 11-1 odds, they have great value with the public expecting the Leafs to pull off the series win over the Stanley Cup champs. With this in mind, bet on the Lightning to win their third straight Stanley Cup at great odds of 11-1.