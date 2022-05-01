How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Minnesota Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Minnesota this year as the Minnesota Wild make their ninth NHL postseason appearance in the last 10 seasons. The Wild are lined at 14-1 odds to win their Stanley Cup, as they take on the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Despite a long stretch of playoff appearances, the Wild haven’t won a playoff series since defeating the St. Louis Blues in six games in the first round of the 2014 post-season. Since then, the Wild have faced five straight first-round playoff exits. Now, the Wild will look for another playoff series win over the Blues to get over the hump, and move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Minnesota sports betting fans can back the Minnesota Wild as they go on a potential playoff run this post-season. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Minnesota, continue reading as we check out the top Minnesota sportsbooks available for this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Minnesota

Minnesota sports betting is still not legalized and regulated despite multiple attempts by parts of the state government to make it state law. Despite that, betting on the NHL playoffs in Minnesota is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Minnesota, check out the instructions below.

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001.

The highest betting favorite in the NHL’s Eastern Conference are the Florida Panthers, who finished the season with the highest amount of points with 122. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, are lined as underdogs in the series, and are giving up holding home-ice advantage.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play Colorado Avalanche +325 Florida Panthers +525 Calgary Flames +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +875 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 New York Rangers +1200 Carolina Hurricanes +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1400 Minnesota Wild +1400 Boston Bruins +1800 St. Louis Blues +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Dallas Stars +4000 Washington Capitals +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Los Angeles Kings +6600

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Minnesota sports betting fans can bet on the exact series outcome for the Minnesota Wild’s playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, as a number of great Minnesota sportsbooks offer alternative props odds on the NHL post-season. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Minnesota, check out our review of the top three Minnesota sports betting apps.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Minnesota 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Minnesota sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Minnesota residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in Minnesota 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Minnesota sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the NHL playoffs in Minnesota. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Minnesota Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NHL Playoffs



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in Minnesota 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Minnesota sports betting site available for this year’s NHL playoffs. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Minnesota residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Minnesota Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are lined at 11-1 odds to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and are giving up a home-ice advantage against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With this, the Lightning are underdogs in their first-round series. The Leafs haven’t won a playoff series since 2004, and are coming off back-to-back first-round playoff exits to both the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Leafs’ penalty kill is undersized and matches up pretty poorly against the Tampa Bay power play. If the Leafs find themselves in penalty trouble in this series, it could easily be yet another early first-round exit. With this in mind, back the Lightning to win the Stanley Cup at what looks to be alot of value at 11-1 odds.