How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NHL playoffs kick off this Monday, May 2nd with three Canadian teams advancing to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the Canadian government allowing fully vaccinated NHL personnel to cross the Canada/U.S. border, the NHL was able to return to the format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the highest favorites to win the Stanley Cup among the three Canadian teams in this year’s NHL playoffs. A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so back in 1993. As for the Leafs, the original six hockey club is still looking for its first playoff series win since 2004 and haven’t won a Stanley Cup since George Armstrong led the Leafs to a Cup win over the Montreal Canadiens in 1967.

Ontario sports betting fans can wager on the Leafs to win or lose their first-round series against last year's Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001.

The highest betting favorite in the NHL’s Eastern Conference are the Florida Panthers, who finished the season with the highest amount of points with 122. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, who are lined as higher favorites on the Stanley Cup odds board, despite the Lightning holding the home-ice advantage in that series.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play Colorado Avalanche +325 Florida Panthers +525 Calgary Flames +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +875 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 New York Rangers +1200 Carolina Hurricanes +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1400 Minnesota Wild +1400 Boston Bruins +1800 St. Louis Blues +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Dallas Stars +4000 Washington Capitals +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Los Angeles Kings +6600

Top Ontario sportsbooks offer great betting odds on the entire NHL playoffs, including series odds, exact series outcome, and even live odds on the games as they are taking place.

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups in the last two years and advanced to the second round of the playoffs in five of their last six appearances in the post-season. The Lightning are matched up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL playoffs, a team that has found creative ways to lose in playoff series, with premature post-season losses to the Montreal Canadiens (2021), Columbus Blue Jackets (2020), and Boston Bruins (2019) as of late.

The Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and with a potential gimme against the Leafs in round one, there is great value on betting Tampa Bay to win another cup this year via BetOnline.