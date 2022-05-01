Betting Guides

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NHL playoffs kick off this Monday, May 2nd with three Canadian teams advancing to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the Canadian government allowing fully vaccinated NHL personnel to cross the Canada/U.S. border, the NHL was able to return to the format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the highest favorites to win the Stanley Cup among the three Canadian teams in this year’s NHL playoffs. A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so back in 1993. As for the Leafs, the original six hockey club is still looking for its first playoff series win since 2004 and haven’t won a Stanley Cup since George Armstrong led the Leafs to a Cup win over the Montreal Canadiens in 1967.

Ontario sports betting fans can wager on the Leafs to win or lose their first-round series against last year’s Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. To learn more about how to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Ontario, continue reading as we explore the top Ontario sportsbooks available for this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Ontario

With a recent re-launch for Ontario sports betting in the province, a number of new Ontario sportsbooks have been allowed to enter the industry. With this, betting on this year’s NHL playoffs is easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to NHL betting in Ontario, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NHL playoffs in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for the NHL Playoffs
  4. Place your free bets on the NHL Playoffs in Ontario

2022 NHL Playoffs Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are once again lined as the betting favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avalanche were among the top favored teams headed into last year’s NHL playoffs but fell short with a 4-2 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Avalanche haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 2001.

The highest betting favorite in the NHL’s Eastern Conference are the Florida Panthers, who finished the season with the highest amount of points with 122. The Panthers have only qualified for the NHL playoffs six times since losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals back in 1996, and haven’t won a single playoff series in that stretch.

Last year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to repeat as champions this year. The Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, who are lined as higher favorites on the Stanley Cup odds board, despite the Lightning holding the home-ice advantage in that series.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 NHL Playoff Odds BetOnline Free Play
Colorado Avalanche +325 BetOnline logo
Florida Panthers +525 BetOnline logo
Calgary Flames +750 BetOnline logo
Toronto Maple Leafs +875 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 BetOnline logo
New York Rangers +1200 BetOnline logo
Carolina Hurricanes +1400 BetOnline logo
Edmonton Oilers +1400 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Wild +1400 BetOnline logo
Boston Bruins +1800 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Blues +2000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 BetOnline logo
Dallas Stars +4000 BetOnline logo
Washington Capitals +4000 BetOnline logo
Nashville Predators +5000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Kings +6600 BetOnline logo

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for the NHL Playoffs

Top Ontario sportsbooks offer great betting odds on the entire NHL playoffs, including series odds, exact series outcome, and even live odds on the games as they are taking place. To learn more about the top Ontario sports betting sites available for this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, scroll below as we review the top three Ontario sportsbooks for the 2022 NHL playoffs.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NHL Playoffs

One of the best NHL betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of Ontario sports betting offers and free bets for the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Ontario sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Ontario residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Ontario with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NHL Playoff Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs

One of the best Ontario sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the NHL Playoffs

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Ontario sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the NHL playoffs in Ontario. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NHL Playoffs in Ontario now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NHL Playoffs
NHL fans can take advantage of free Ontario sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Ontario sports betting site available for this year’s NHL playoffs. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Ontario residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NHL Playoffs in Ontario with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups in the last two years and advanced to the second round of the playoffs in five of their last six appearances in the post-season. The Lightning are matched up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL playoffs, a team that has found creative ways to lose in playoff series, with premature post-season losses to the Montreal Canadiens (2021), Columbus Blue Jackets (2020), and Boston Bruins (2019) as of late.

The Lightning are 11-1 long-shots to win their third straight Stanley Cup, and with a potential gimme against the Leafs in round one, there is great value on betting Tampa Bay to win another cup this year via BetOnline.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
Topics  
Betting Guides
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To Betting Guides

Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | California Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | California Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac  •  23h
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Apr 30 2022
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Apr 30 2022
how to bet on ufc fight night font vs vera in washington
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera in WA | Washington Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 30 2022
how to bet on ufc fight night font vs vera in kentucky
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera in KY | Kentucky Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 30 2022
how to bet on ufc fight night font vs vera in kansas
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera in KS | Kansas Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 30 2022
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Texas Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Apr 30 2022