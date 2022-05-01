How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 1

Two NBA series will take place on Sunday to begin round two. In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Boston Celtics (-180) host the Milwaukee Bucks (+160). The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton for the entire series. He has a MCL sprain according to James Herbert of CBS Sports. In the Western Conference semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies (+122) host the Golden State Warriors (-142). It is interesting that the Grizzlies are the underdog in the first game of the series despite being the home team.

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 1

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 1 pm Bucks Vs. Celtics ROUND 2, GAME 1 ABC 3:30 pm Warriors Vs. Grizzlies ROUND 2, GAME 1 ABC

