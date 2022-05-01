NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 1

Jeremy Freeborn

Two NBA series will take place on Sunday to begin round two. In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Boston Celtics (-180)  host the Milwaukee Bucks (+160). The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton for the entire series. He has a MCL sprain according to James Herbert of CBS Sports. In the Western Conference semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies (+122) host the Golden State Warriors (-142). It is interesting that the Grizzlies are the underdog in the first game of the series despite being the home team.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 1

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
1 pm
Bucks Vs. Celtics
ROUND 2, GAME 1
ABC
3:30 pm
Warriors Vs. Grizzlies
ROUND 2, GAME 1
ABC

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Topics  
NBA
