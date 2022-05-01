MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

A 15 game game MLB slate is on tap for Sunday. With pretty much every team in MLB taking the field, let’s look at some of the best MLB bets and picks today.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

Baseball fans can back our best MLB picks and bet on the MLB games today for free by claiming betting offers at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the best sportsbooks for MLB betting and what they have to offer for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today | Predictions and Best Bets for the MLB Games Today (May 1):

Below, we will go over the best MLB bets as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today: Houston Astros (+154) vs Toronto Blue Jays

Astros vs Blue Jays Pick | Best MLB Bets Today

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their weekend set, and now Sunday’s rubber match features a great pitching matchup in Kevin Gausman vs Framber Valdez. Gausman has been stellar this season, posting a 2.19 ERA and 2.93 xERA while not allowing a walk in 24.2 innings pitched.

Framber Valdez is also having himself a nice start to the season with a 3.15 ERA and 2.97 xERA. He’s been bitten by some issues commanding the zone, however, ranking in the 13th percentile in BB%. Gausman, on the other hand, has gotten hit hard this season, ranking in the 19th percentile in Hard Hit %.

But despite these blemishes, both pitchers can dominate, so getting Framber Valdez and a good Astros offense at +152 odds feels like value we can’t pass up. The Blue Jays lineup loses some of its depth without Teoscar Hernandez available, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 2 for his last 20 while Bo Bichette is 4 for his last 21.

Meanwhile Yordan Alvarez is 9 for his last 16 while Kyle Tucker is 7 for his last 17. With some of the Astros’ best bats seeing the ball well and some slump hitting on the Toronto Side, back Framber Valdez and Houston to keep this game close enough to squeeze out a win.

RELATED: Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Best MLB Bets Today: Detroit Tigers (+228) vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Tigers vs Dodgers Best Bet | Best MLB Picks Today

The Detroit Tigers signed Eduardo Rodriguez to a 5-year deal this past offseason, and it’s been a rough start for the left-hander. Rodriguez owns a 5.03 ERA with a 5.50 xERA and is in the bottom of the league in hard hit %, xwOBA, xSLG and isn’t drawing many swings and misses.

But Rodriguez is a good pitcher, with a good opportunity to get back on track today against a scuffling Dodgers team. The Dodgers came out of the gates scorching, going 12-4 to start the season. Since then, they’ve lost three of their last four games to the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tigers on Saturday night. The Dodgers bats have gone silent, as they’ve scored just ten runs in their last four games.

The perception for this game appears to be that the Dodgers will get back on track with a comfortable win against a struggling pitcher with their ace, Walker Buehler, on the mound. But while Buehler has had himself a nice start to the season, posting a 2.55 ERA, he owns a less gaudy 4.11 xERA and a .344 xWOBA against.

The Dodgers are the better team in this matchup, no doubt, but they’re being overvalued at this current number. The Tigers beat them last night, making this number even higher. No way the Dodgers can lose two in a row to the Tigers, right? At this number, it’s worth taking a stab.

Best MLB Bets Today: Minnesota Twins (+120) vs Tampa Bay Rays

Our third and final pick will be yet another underdog, this time it’s the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are currently flying under the radar as the team that can win the American League Central. They’re currently 12-9 and hold the Division lead by three games. Today, they’ll go for a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This Twins lineup is sneakily deep, and they have a decent matchup against a lefty in Josh Fleming. Fleming has fared badly against right-handers this year, allowing a .456 wOBA, a home run and four doubles in 7.2 innings pitched. Today, he’ll face Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Sano and Gio Urshela.

Look for some of those righty bats to clip Fleming early on and for the Twins to take control of this game, leaving Tampa with a series win.