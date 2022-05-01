Third day picks for Ravens add up to big haul…

The Ravens hope this is a Tavon Young-like pick with a 5-foot-10, 182-pound slot cornerback. He is sticky in coverage and a good run defender. Damarion Williams was a no-star recruit coming out of high school who went the JUCO route to prove himself. He led the country with 17 pass breakups and seven interceptions at Highland Community College. He was a leader at Houston after transferring in, and had 63 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception last season.

Tyler Badie

Tyler Badie was ultra productive in his final season at Missouri, rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and catching 54 passes for 330 yards and another four scores. After his family was family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Badie spent much of his childhood in Randallstown, Md., where he started playing youth football.

All in all it was a huge restocking draft by the Ravens and GM Eric DeCosta with 11 total picks and a ton of potential value.