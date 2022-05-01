Third day picks for Ravens add up to big haul…

The Ravens really piled on with a big harvest of late round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft:
Daniel Faalele
Offensive Tackle, Minnesota, Round 4, Pick 110
Daniel Faalele towers at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds — by far the biggest man in the draft. In 2018, Baltimore drafted another huge human in the third round with Orlando Brown Jr. and helped mold him into a Pro Bowler. The Ravens will hope for the same with Faalele, who isn’t as polished as Brown but has some similar traits. The former Australian rugby player has unique size, play strength and movement and can be coached to turn into a starter down the line. For now, he provides more depth.
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Cornerback, Alabama, Round 4, Pick 119
This is Anthony Averett 2.0. The Alabama product has good size at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds and speed (4.39 40-yard dash). Jalyn Armour-Davis has the tools to develop into a starter. The question is whether he can stay healthy, as he missed his entire first season because of a knee injury and four games as a junior (hip), including the Iron Bowl, SEC championship and national championship. He only allowed one catch over 25 yards in all of 2021 and is a strong press corner.
Charlie Kolar
Tight End, Iowa State, Round 4, Pick 128
Charlie Kolar is a big-bodied tight end who is good insurance for Mark Andrews and more depth in the room after the departure of Eric Tomlinson. Kolar stands in at a huge 6-foot-6, 252 pounds and was a productive receiver with 23 career touchdowns and 2,181 yards over his four-year career. Kolar could improve his blocking, but he has the size to do it.
Jordan Stout
Punter, Penn State, Round 4, Pick 130
Jordan Stout was the top punter in this year’s draft and will presumably replace longtime veteran Sam Koch in Baltimore. Stout has a big leg and excellent hangtime. He also handled kickoff duties at Penn State and holds the record for the longest field goal in school history.
Isaiah Likely
Tight End, Coastal Carolina, Round 4, Pick 139
Isaiah Likely is another pass-catching tight end added to Baltimore’s arsenal, with both he and Kolar coming off the board in the fourth round. Likely has great size at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and was very productive as a receiver, registering 912 yards on 59 catches and 12 touchdowns last season, earning Second Team All-American honors. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception over his college career. He ran slower than expected at his Pro Day with a 4.82 40-yard dash, but his tape shows a dynamic playmaker as a receiver.
Damarion Williams
Cornerback, Houston, Round 4, Pick 141
The Ravens hope this is a Tavon Young-like pick with a 5-foot-10, 182-pound slot cornerback. He is sticky in coverage and a good run defender. Damarion Williams was a no-star recruit coming out of high school who went the JUCO route to prove himself. He led the country with 17 pass breakups and seven interceptions at Highland Community College. He was a leader at Houston after transferring in, and had 63 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception last season.
Tyler Badie
Running Back, Missouri, Round 6, Pick 196
Tyler Badie was ultra productive in his final season at Missouri, rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and catching 54 passes for 330 yards and another four scores. After his family was family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Badie spent much of his childhood in Randallstown, Md., where he started playing youth football.
All in all it was a huge restocking draft by the Ravens and GM Eric DeCosta with 11 total picks and a ton of potential value.