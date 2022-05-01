Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 1

We are at he beginning of a new month with hope and optimism for many teams who might have got off to slow starts. Let’s take a look at the top five games for May 1.

5) New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals TV: YES/Bally Sports 2:10 PM ET

The New York Yankees (-127) are the hottest team in Major League Baseball at the moment as they are winners of eight straight. They currently lead the American League East by one and a half games over the Toronto Blue Jays. They will be going for their ninth straight win against a Kansas City Royals (+175) squad in fourth place in the American League Central.

4) Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets TV: ESPN 7:08 PM ET

The Sunday nighter has a National League East battle between the National League East leading New York Mets (15-7) and the Philadelphia Phillies (11-11). Max Scherzer has been fabulous in his first year with the Mets (-174). He is 3-0 with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.80. This will be the second straight week that the Phillies (+160) are on Sunday Night Baseball. They lost last week 1-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

3) Seattle Mariners @ Miami Marlins TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Florida 1:40 PM ET

Despite the fact these teams are both above .500, they are moving in opposite directions. Seattle (11-10) have lost four straight, and Miami (12-8), have won seven straight. Both starting pitchers have been excellent so far this season. Logan Gilbert of the Mariners is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA, while Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins is 2-0, with a 1.78 ERA. The Marlins are favoured at -125, while Seattle is at +115.

2) Minnesota Twins @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: Bally Sports 1:10 PM ET

The Minnesota Twins (+125) and Tampa Bay Rays (-135) share identical records in the American League at 12 wins and nine losses. The Twins lead the American League Central, and the Rays are third in the American League East, three games back of the division leading New York Yankees. The Rays won the opening game of the series 6-1 on Friday, and the Twins won the second game 9-1 on Saturday. Twins outfielders Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler each had three RBIs each for Minnesota in Saturday’s romp.

1) Houston Astros @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: AT&T/Rogers Sportsnet 1:37 PM ET

The Houston Astros (+154) and Toronto Blue Jays (-167) are playing the rubber match in a three-game set. The Astros are in second in the American League West at 11-10, while the Blue Jays are second in the American League East at 14-8. On Saturday, former Astros slugger George Springer hit two home runs for Toronto against his former team in a 2-1 Blue Jays win over the Astros.