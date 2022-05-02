Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC 274 | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
UFC Vegas 274 takes place this Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event is headlined by a UFC lightweight championship bout between current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, as he defends his gold against former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event sees a UFC women’s strawweight title bout between UFC champion Rose Namajunas, as she takes on the inaugural UFC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, in a rematch from their meeting in 2014.

Arizona sports betting fans can bet on this weekend’s double title fight UFC card from the comfort of their own homes. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Arizona, continue reading as we explore the top Arizona sports betting sites available for this weekend’s massive UFC pay-per-view event.

How to Bet on UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

  1. Pick a sports betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC 274
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for UFC 274
  6. Place your free bets on UFC 274

Arizona UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 274
  • 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, May 7th, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC 274: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 274: Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ
  • 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC 274 Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 UFC Records: Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3)
  • 🎲 UFC 274 Odds: Oliveira (-181) | Gaethje (+156)

UFC Odds | UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Odds

Charles Oliveira is lined as the betting favorite over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title fight at UFC 274 this weekend. Gaethje is no stranger to being the betting underdog in his UFC career, with four of his six UFC wins coming when lined as the plus-money dog.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje | UFC 274 Odds

Check out the UFC 274 moneyline odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play
Charles Oliveira -181 BetOnline logo
Justin Gaethje +156 BetOnline logo

UFC 274 Odds for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 274 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Oliveira vs Gaethje fight.

Total Rounds UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 1.5 -200 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 +160 BetOnline logo

UFC 274 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 274 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 274 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

  • Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza
  • Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

  • André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
  • Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
  • Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Betting on UFC 274 in Arizona | Top Arizona Sportsbooks 

Bet on UFC 274 in Arizona with the top UFC betting sites available in the Copper state. If you’re brand new to UFC betting, we’ve got you covered. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Arizona, and how to find the best UFC betting offers available for AZ residents, continue reading as we explore the top three Arizona sportsbooks available for this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view.

UFC 274 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

Charles Oliveira comes into Saturday’s UFC main event riding a 10-fight winning streak going back to 2018. In that stretch, Oliveira has won nine fights by stoppage, with his only decision by a three-round dominating performance over former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje is 6-3 in the UFC, and while his nickname of the ‘Highlight’ is appropriate for the action-packed lightweight contender, it may not be enough to dethrone the lightweight GOAT  in this match-up.

If Gaethje brings his typical style of throwing caution to the wind against Charles Oliveira, it may be a quick night for the lightweight champion, who holds the record for most stoppage wins in UFC history with eighteen.

With this in mind, it’s very likely that this fight doesn’t reach the later rounds, which is why the ‘Under 2.5 rounds’ prop at odds of -140, is the best bet headed into Saturday’s UFC 274 main event.

