How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 2

Jeremy Freeborn

Two more NBA series commence on Monday with game ones for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks versus the Phoenix Suns.  According to betonline.ag, the Miami Heat are at -355 against the 76ers at +285. The Suns are at -225, and the Mavericks are at +195. The Heat will not have star point guard Kyle Lowry for game one because of a hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, the 76ers will not have star center Joel Embiid in the lineup against the Heat because of a broken orbital bone. He is already suffering from a torn ligament in his thumb.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 2

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:30 PM
76ers @ Heat
ROUND 2, GAME 1
TNT/TSN
10 Pm
Mavericks @ Suns
ROUND 2, GAME 1
 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

 

NBA
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
