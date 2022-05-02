How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 2

Two more NBA series commence on Monday with game ones for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks versus the Phoenix Suns. According to betonline.ag, the Miami Heat are at -355 against the 76ers at +285. The Suns are at -225, and the Mavericks are at +195. The Heat will not have star point guard Kyle Lowry for game one because of a hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, the 76ers will not have star center Joel Embiid in the lineup against the Heat because of a broken orbital bone. He is already suffering from a torn ligament in his thumb.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 2 TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:30 PM 76ers @ Heat ROUND 2, GAME 1 TNT/TSN 10 Pm Mavericks @ Suns ROUND 2, GAME 1 TNT/TSN According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.