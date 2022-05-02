MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 2

MLB

There are eight games on the MLB schedule today.

Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.

Kansas City Royals (+147) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-159) Probable Pitchers

  • Royals: Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.86 ERA)
  • Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-1, 6.11 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (+117) vs. Chicago White Sox (-129) Probable Pitchers

  • Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
  • White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+142) vs. Miami Marlins (-154) Probable Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.60 ERA)
  • Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-0, 0.39 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (-145) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+134) Probable Pitchers

  • Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA)
  • Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54 ERA)

New York Yankees (-110) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (+100) Probable Pitchers

  • Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.790 ERA)
  • Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (-101) vs. New York Mets (-109) Probable Pitchers

  • Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA)
  • Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (+121) vs. Houston Astros (-131) Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86 ERA)
  • Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (-155) vs. Oakland Athletics (+143) Probable Pitchers

  • Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.50 ERA)
  • Athletics: Daulton Jeffries (1-3, 3.26 ERA)

Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

