MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 2

There are eight games on the MLB schedule today.
Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.
Kansas City Royals (+147) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-159) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.86 ERA)
- Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-1, 6.11 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (+117) vs. Chicago White Sox (-129) Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
- White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (+142) vs. Miami Marlins (-154) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.60 ERA)
- Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-0, 0.39 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (-145) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+134) Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA)
- Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54 ERA)
New York Yankees (-110) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (+100) Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.790 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (-101) vs. New York Mets (-109) Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA)
- Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (+121) vs. Houston Astros (-131) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86 ERA)
- Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.00 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (-155) vs. Oakland Athletics (+143) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.50 ERA)
- Athletics: Daulton Jeffries (1-3, 3.26 ERA)
Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.