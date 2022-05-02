NBA

NBA Early Entry List: Prospects Leaving Early for 2022 NBA Draft

James Foglio
Linkedin
NBA Early Entry List Prospects Leaving Early for 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, and a total of 283 players have filed as early entry candidates. The list includes 247 collegiate players and 36 international candidates. According to the league’s draft rules, players had until April 24 to file as early entry prospects. Other NBA draft coverage and betting content is on the main page.

For a reminder, early entry players have until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 13 to withdraw their names in writing from the draft. Furthermore, the NBA draft combine is taking place from May 16th to the 22nd in Chicago, Illinois. Likewise, the draft lottery is scheduled for May 17.

Top prospects include Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero from Duke and Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. All three players are towering freshmen. Of course, Banchero was the projected number one overall pick in 2021. However, oddsmakers and multiple NBA mock drafts now have Smith Jr. at No. 1.

The NBA early entry list below is shortened. To read the full list, head on over to NBA.com.

2022 NBA Draft Early Entry List (Shortened)

Player College Status Height
Max Abmas Oral Roberts 6-1 Junior
Efe Abogidi Washington State 6-10 Sophomore
Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure 6-5 Senior
Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Senior
Fardaws Aimaq Utah Valley 6-11 Junior
James Akinjo Baylor 6-1 Senior
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu UT Arlington 6-9 Junior
Emmanuel Akot Boise State 6-8 Senior
Theo Akwuba Louisiana 6-11 Senior
Teddy Allen New Mexico State 6-6 Senior
Tez Allen Southern Oregon 6-5 Senior
Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior
Avery Anderson III Oklahoma State 6-3 Junior
Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Senior
Marcus Azor UMass Dartmouth 6-2 Senior
David Azore UT Arlington 6-4 Senior
Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee 6-9 Freshman
Paolo Banchero Duke 6-10 Freshman
Emmanuel Bandoumel SMU 6-4 Senior
Evan Battey Colorado 6-8 Senior
Khalif Battle Temple 6-5 Junior
Damion Baugh TCU 6-4 Junior
Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Senior
Jules Bernard UCLA 6-6 Senior
Jamal Bieniemy UTEP 6-5 Senior
Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State 6-11 Senior
James Bishop George Washington 6-2 Junior
Henry Blair Jr. Bob Jones (SC) 6-3 Junior
Buddy Boeheim Syracuse 6-6 Senior
Rasir Bolton Gonzaga 6-3 Senior
Mike Bothwell Furman 6-3 Senior
Souley Boum UTEP 6-3 Senior
Luka Brajkovic Davidson 6-10 Senior
Malaki Branham Ohio State 6-5 Freshman
Christian Braun Kansas 6-6 Junior
Izaiah Brockington Iowa State 6-4 Senior
Keion Brooks Jr. Kentucky 6-7 Junior
Johni Broome Morehead State 6-10 Sophomore
Gabe Brown Michigan State 6-7 Senior
Jordan Brown Louisiana 6-11 Junior
Kendall Brown Baylor 6-8 Freshman
Tevin Brown Murray State 6-5 Senior
Tyler Burton Richmond 6-7 Junior
John Butler Jr. Florida State 7-1 Freshman
Jared Bynum Providence 5-10 Junior
Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Senior
Toumani Camara Dayton 6-8 Junior
Dylan Cardwell Auburn 6-11 Sophomore
Donald Carey Georgetown 6-5 Senior
Sincere Carry Kent State 6-1 Junior
Xavier Castaneda Akron 6-1 Senior
Julian Champagnie St. John’s 6-8 Junior
Kennedy Chandler Tennessee 6-0 Freshman
Max Christie Michigan State 6-6 Freshman
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Junior
R.J. Cole Connecticut 6-1 Senior
Vince Cole Coastal Carolina 6-6 Senior
Yuri Collins St. Louis 6-0 Junior
George Conditt IV Iowa State 6-10 Senior

Moreover, other candidates on the full list includes Jaden Ivey from Purdue, Arizona’s Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin, and Scotty Pippen Jr. from Vanderbilt. Ivey is a 6-4, 200 lb. guard. In a total of 36 games played during the 2021-22 NCAA season, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The guard was selected first-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pippen Jr. is a 6-3, 185 lb. guard. He was selected first-team All-SEC in 2021 and 2022. Needless to say, he is the son of retired legend and six-time NBA champion Scotty Pippen. During Vanderbilt’s 2021-22 season, Pippen Jr. averaged 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He led his conference in scoring this past season. Also, with a total of 70 steals, the guard ranked third overall in the SEC.

Jabari Smith Jr. has the best odds of obtaining the first overall selection

Based on the available BetMGM odds, Jabari Smith Jr. is the top favorite. The guard possesses (-105) odds of being taken first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Chet Holmgren has the next best odds (+155), followed by Paolo Banchero (+300), Jaden Ivey (25-to-1) and Keegan Murray (80-to-1).

As for DraftKings Sportsbook, Smith Jr. has (+100) odds of receiving a first overall selection. The sportsbook shows Holmgren in second place (+140). Then, Banchero has the third-best odds (+350) on the list. No matter which way someone slices it, the first overall pick in 2022 will be either Smith Jr., Holmgren or Banchero.

NBA Betting Offers | 2022 NBA Draft Betting

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
100% Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus in Free Bets
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Sports
100% deposit match up to $3,000 with your first deposit. Promo code CAWELCOME100 must be used to claim. Wagering requirements : 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements). Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet.
Register on Bovada

Topics  
NBA News
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NBA

Lakers
Frank Vogel fired from Lakers because of botched Westbrook plans

Frank Vogel fired from Lakers because of botched Westbrook plans

James Foglio  •  2h
NBA
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 7
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NBA
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Hawaii Sports Betting Sites
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 7 & 8
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2022
Bucks
Celtics Marcus Smart could play in Game 3 against the Bucks
Celtics’ Marcus Smart could play in Game 3 against the Bucks
James Foglio  •  May 6 2022
NBA
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2022
Bucks
NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Second Round Game 3 Picks and Odds May 7 2022
NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 7)
James Foglio  •  May 6 2022
NBA
Nets lost $50 million-$100 million in the 2021-22 NBA season Joe Tsai
Nets lost $50 million-$100 million in the 2021-22 NBA season
James Foglio  •  May 5 2022