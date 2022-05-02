NBA Early Entry List: Prospects Leaving Early for 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, and a total of 283 players have filed as early entry candidates. The list includes 247 collegiate players and 36 international candidates. According to the league’s draft rules, players had until April 24 to file as early entry prospects. Other NBA draft coverage and betting content is on the main page.

For a reminder, early entry players have until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 13 to withdraw their names in writing from the draft. Furthermore, the NBA draft combine is taking place from May 16th to the 22nd in Chicago, Illinois. Likewise, the draft lottery is scheduled for May 17.

Top prospects include Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero from Duke and Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. All three players are towering freshmen. Of course, Banchero was the projected number one overall pick in 2021. However, oddsmakers and multiple NBA mock drafts now have Smith Jr. at No. 1.

The NBA early entry list below is shortened. To read the full list, head on over to NBA.com.

2022 NBA Draft Early Entry List (Shortened)

Player College Status Height Max Abmas Oral Roberts 6-1 Junior Efe Abogidi Washington State 6-10 Sophomore Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure 6-5 Senior Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Senior Fardaws Aimaq Utah Valley 6-11 Junior James Akinjo Baylor 6-1 Senior Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu UT Arlington 6-9 Junior Emmanuel Akot Boise State 6-8 Senior Theo Akwuba Louisiana 6-11 Senior Teddy Allen New Mexico State 6-6 Senior Tez Allen Southern Oregon 6-5 Senior Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior Avery Anderson III Oklahoma State 6-3 Junior Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Senior Marcus Azor UMass Dartmouth 6-2 Senior David Azore UT Arlington 6-4 Senior Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee 6-9 Freshman Paolo Banchero Duke 6-10 Freshman Emmanuel Bandoumel SMU 6-4 Senior Evan Battey Colorado 6-8 Senior Khalif Battle Temple 6-5 Junior Damion Baugh TCU 6-4 Junior Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Senior Jules Bernard UCLA 6-6 Senior Jamal Bieniemy UTEP 6-5 Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State 6-11 Senior James Bishop George Washington 6-2 Junior Henry Blair Jr. Bob Jones (SC) 6-3 Junior Buddy Boeheim Syracuse 6-6 Senior Rasir Bolton Gonzaga 6-3 Senior Mike Bothwell Furman 6-3 Senior Souley Boum UTEP 6-3 Senior Luka Brajkovic Davidson 6-10 Senior Malaki Branham Ohio State 6-5 Freshman Christian Braun Kansas 6-6 Junior Izaiah Brockington Iowa State 6-4 Senior Keion Brooks Jr. Kentucky 6-7 Junior Johni Broome Morehead State 6-10 Sophomore Gabe Brown Michigan State 6-7 Senior Jordan Brown Louisiana 6-11 Junior Kendall Brown Baylor 6-8 Freshman Tevin Brown Murray State 6-5 Senior Tyler Burton Richmond 6-7 Junior John Butler Jr. Florida State 7-1 Freshman Jared Bynum Providence 5-10 Junior Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Senior Toumani Camara Dayton 6-8 Junior Dylan Cardwell Auburn 6-11 Sophomore Donald Carey Georgetown 6-5 Senior Sincere Carry Kent State 6-1 Junior Xavier Castaneda Akron 6-1 Senior Julian Champagnie St. John’s 6-8 Junior Kennedy Chandler Tennessee 6-0 Freshman Max Christie Michigan State 6-6 Freshman Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Junior R.J. Cole Connecticut 6-1 Senior Vince Cole Coastal Carolina 6-6 Senior Yuri Collins St. Louis 6-0 Junior George Conditt IV Iowa State 6-10 Senior

Moreover, other candidates on the full list includes Jaden Ivey from Purdue, Arizona’s Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin, and Scotty Pippen Jr. from Vanderbilt. Ivey is a 6-4, 200 lb. guard. In a total of 36 games played during the 2021-22 NCAA season, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The guard was selected first-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pippen Jr. is a 6-3, 185 lb. guard. He was selected first-team All-SEC in 2021 and 2022. Needless to say, he is the son of retired legend and six-time NBA champion Scotty Pippen. During Vanderbilt’s 2021-22 season, Pippen Jr. averaged 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He led his conference in scoring this past season. Also, with a total of 70 steals, the guard ranked third overall in the SEC.

Jabari Smith Jr. has the best odds of obtaining the first overall selection

Based on the available BetMGM odds, Jabari Smith Jr. is the top favorite. The guard possesses (-105) odds of being taken first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Chet Holmgren has the next best odds (+155), followed by Paolo Banchero (+300), Jaden Ivey (25-to-1) and Keegan Murray (80-to-1).

As for DraftKings Sportsbook, Smith Jr. has (+100) odds of receiving a first overall selection. The sportsbook shows Holmgren in second place (+140). Then, Banchero has the third-best odds (+350) on the list. No matter which way someone slices it, the first overall pick in 2022 will be either Smith Jr., Holmgren or Banchero.

