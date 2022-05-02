NHL Playoff Stream | How to Watch NHL Games Today May 2

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday with four series. Here is where you can watch exciting National Hockey League playoff action! Currently the odds for game one courtesy of betonline.ag are Carolina (-117) versus Boston (+106), Toronto (-124) versus Tampa Bay (+112), St. Louis (+121) versus Minnesota (-134), and Los Angeles (+173) versus Edmonton (-193). Tampa Bay and Boston may be worth considering because of their playoff success in recent years, while the Oilers may not be worth considering because of their lack of playoff success.

