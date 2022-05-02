NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How to Watch NHL Games Today May 2

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday with four series. Here is where you can watch exciting National Hockey League playoff action! Currently the odds for game one courtesy of betonline.ag are Carolina (-117) versus Boston (+106), Toronto (-124) versus Tampa Bay (+112), St. Louis (+121) versus Minnesota (-134), and Los Angeles (+173) versus Edmonton (-193). Tampa Bay and Boston may be worth considering because of their playoff success in recent years, while the Oilers may not be worth considering because of their lack of playoff success.

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 2
TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:00 PM
Bruins @ Hurricanes
ROUND 1, GAME 1
ESPN/SN360
7:30 PM
Lightning @ Maple Leafs
ROUND 1, GAME 1
CBC/SN/ESPN2
9:30 PM
Wild @ Blues
ROUND 1, GAME 1
ESPN/SN360
10 PM
   Kings @ Oilers
   ROUND 1, GAME 1
     CBC/SN/ESPN2

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

 

 

NHL
