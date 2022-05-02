NHL

NHL Starting Goalies for NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 (May 2)

Jeremy Freeborn

This is the opening night of the 2022 National Hockey League Playoffs. Here are the eight projected starting goalies with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag. It is interesting that the Tampa Bay Lightning are underdogs to the Toronto Maple Leafs, even though Tampa have won the last two Stanley Cups, and the Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series in 18 years. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Boston Bruins (+102) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-113)–

The Bruins are projecting to start Linus Ullmark for game one, while the Hurricanes counter with Antti Raanta.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+108) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (-119)–

The Lightning are projected to start reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Maple Leafs will counter with Jack Campbell.

St. Louis Blues (+113) @ Minnesota Wild (-125)–

The Blues are projected to start Ville Husso, while the Wild are projected to start Cam Talbot. It is interesting that Talbot is the Wild projected starter over Marc-Andre Fleury.

Los Angeles Kings (+172) @ Edmonton Oilers (-191)–

The Kings projected starter is 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Quick. The projected starter for the Oilers is Mike Smith. Advice to Edmonton fans. Hold your breath.

