Real Madrid wins 2021-22 La Liga title

Jeremy Freeborn

Real Madrid won the 2021-22 La Liga title on Saturday. They captured Spain’s top division after a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

Carlo Ancelotti makes history

It was an historic title for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti of Reggiolo, Italy. The 62-year-old manager became the first manager in professional football history to win a division title in all five of the major soccer leagues in Europe. He previously won the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2003-04, with Chelsea in the English Premier League in 2009-10, with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 in 2012-13, with Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga in back-to-back years in 2016-17, and 2017-18, before winning with Real Madrid in 2021-22.

Ancelotti has a record of 712 wins and 231 losses with 278 draws as a manager since 1995. That is a winning percentage of 58.3%.

Ancelotti played a decade with the Italian National Team as a midfielder from 1981 to 1991. Also as a player, he played eight seasons for AS Roma in Serie A from 1979 to 1987. Ancelotti then played five seasons for AC Milan from 1987 to 1992. In 283 Serie A games, he scored 22 times.

Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol

In Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol, they recorded two goals from Rodrygo, and one goal each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema. Rodrygo, a native of Osasco, Brazil, scored in the 33rd and 43rd minutes. Asensio, a native of Palma, Spain, scored in the 55h minute. Benzema, a native of Lyon, France scored in the 81st minute. Real won despite being out shot 20-11, and committing five more fouls than Espanyol. Real Madrid also had a 92% pass accuracy rate.

Standings

Real Madrid has 81 points in 34 games this season. They have 15 more points than FC Barcelona, who is second place with 66 points. The focus for Real Madrid now will be the Champions League semifinals. They lost their first game of the aggregate 4-3 to Manchester City on April 26.

