The d’ark Arts

Monday’s opener against the Braves was disappointing because Chris Bassitt pitched his ass off. He went seven innings and gave up three runs. Two of which came on a pitch that Travis d’Arnaud had no business hitting in the 6th inning with the Mets up 2-1.

d’Arnaud would’ve been out for the season if he took a swing like this with the Mets pic.twitter.com/5YDdysn6Fe — MetsFanMania (@MetsFanMania) May 3, 2022

Slow this down at the :03 mark to get a better appreciation of d'Arnaud getting his bat on this two-strike breaking ball that resulted in a double pic.twitter.com/l041X6FhRN — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 3, 2022

Nobody hits that pitch unless it’s Travis F***ing d’Arnaud against the Mets. Gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

But he wasn’t the only former Met to crush their former team. The Mets tried to whip up a two out rally in the 7th. Jeff McNeil frustrated the Braves enough to forget about shifting him and played him straight up. Then Tyler Matzek hit James McCann on a 56 foot slider and then walked J.D. Davis. So the Braves brought in old friend Collin McHugh (traded for Eric Young Jr.) to face Mark Canha with the bases loaded. Canha had homered earlier in the game. But he would not be so fortunate this time around. McHugh threw cutters that confused Canha enough to watch them not cut down the middle of the plate before finally …

Then came the top of the 8th. Trevor May walked Matt Olson to lead off the inning, but May came back for get the next two. Then after an infield hit by Ozzie Albies, up strode d’Arnaud again. While leadoff walks will kill you, Travis d’Arnaud will be the one to order to hit.

While this pitch wasn’t quite the reach for d’Arnaud, it was tailing inside and d’Arnaud had no business hitting this pitch either, in my estimation. But the leadoff walk was indeed a killer, and with Travis obviously selling a small part of his soul to the d’evil, it spelled d’oom for the Mets.

Also, we’re starting to get spoiled to the point where when someone has a tough game, we’re just all expecting them to get the Robinson Cano treatment.

It’s going to be a fun season, but it’s going to be a long season, if you know what I mean.

Buck Showalter, who was suspended for this game because Yoan Lopez was doing God’s work, is now 0-2 when he is away from the team. So hopefully Buck will lighten up on the medical procedures and suspensions while putting up four fingers whenever d’Arnaud and Kyle Schwarber stride to the plate.

Today’s Hate List

1. Travis F***ing d’Arnaud

2. The d’evil

3. Austin Riley

4. Nolan Arenado

5. Brett Myers