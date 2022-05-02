Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 2

We are at the beginning of a new month with hope and optimism for many teams who might have got off to slow starts. Let’s take a look at the top five games for May 2.

5) Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros TV: Root Sports/AT&T 8:10 pm ET–

The Mariners (+121) snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Jesse Winker and Julio Rodriguez each had three hits for Seattle. The Mariners are at 12-10 and second place in the American League West. The Astros (-131) meanwhile, lost two of three games to Toronto on the weekend.

4) Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago White Sox TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Chicago 2:10 pm ET–

It is in the early going, but it has been a disastrous start for the 8-13 White Sox (-127), who are 4.5 games back of Minnesota in the AL Central. In fact, Chicago has only won two of their last 10 games. The Angels (+117) meanwhile are at 15-8, and lead the Mariners by 2.5 games in the American League West. Outfielders Mike Trout (.344, 6 HR, 11 RBIs) and Taylor Ward (.400, 5 HR, 13 RBIs) have been a dynamic duo in the Angels lineup.

3) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets TV: Bally Sports/SNY 7:10 pm ET

In this National League East Division battle, the defending World Series champions (-101) find themselves six games back of the Mets (-109) for the division lead. It has been a great start to the season for Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who leads the team with 26 hits, and is batting .361.

2) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Miami Marlins TV: Bally Sports 6:40 pm ET

In this National League battle, the NL East leading Marlins (12-9) host the 10-13 Diamondbacks. The reason why this game is so special is because of the pitching matchup. Arizona (+142) starter Zac Gallen has an ERA of 0.60, while Miami (-154) starter Pablo Lopez is even better at 0.39. Gallen has given up one earned run in 15 innings, and Lopez has given up one earned run in 23 1/3 innings.

1) New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: YES/Sportsnet One 5:07 pm ET

In this all-American League East battle, the Toronto Blue Jays (15-8) host the New York Yankees (16-6). New York is the slight favourite -110, while Toronto is at +100. The Yankees have won nine straight games, as they have swept Cleveland, Baltimore and Kansas City. Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will be looking for his first win of the year on Monday.

