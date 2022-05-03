5/3/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (16-8) missed out on a chance to set the tone against the Atlanta Braves (11-13) last night. The first of 19 meetings between the two NL East rivals came last night and saw the Braves outlast the Mets 5-2 to move to within two games of the .500 mark. The teams are set to continue their four-game series today with a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. while Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 0.64 ERA) will be recalled from AAA Syracuse as the 27th man for this doubleheader to start in Game 1. This will be Peterson’s first start for the Mets since April 22, when he allowed one run in 5.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was stuck with a no-decision when the bullpen blew a late lead for him. The Mets ended up winning that game 6-5 in 10 innings.The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 4.09 ERA) to the mound for Game 2. Carrasco had a tough time in his last start, giving up eight runs in 3.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday to suffer his first loss of the season.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2, 7.00 ERA) will start for the Braves in Game 1. Morton got knocked out early of his last start, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Braves went on to lose 4-3 in 10 innings. Atlanta will turn to righty Kyle Wright (3-0, 1.13 ERA) to the bump for Game 2. Wright continued his strong start to the season against the Cubs last Thursday, allowing one run in seven innings of work to pick up his third win of the season.

