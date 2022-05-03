5/3/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (16-8) missed out on a chance to set the tone against the Atlanta Braves (11-13) last night. The first of 19 meetings between the two NL East rivals came last night and saw the Braves outlast the Mets 5-2 to move to within two games of the .500 mark. The teams are set to continue their four-game series today with a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. while Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 0.64 ERA) will be recalled from AAA Syracuse as the 27th man for this doubleheader to start in Game 1. This will be Peterson’s first start for the Mets since April 22, when he allowed one run in 5.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was stuck with a no-decision when the bullpen blew a late lead for him. The Mets ended up winning that game 6-5 in 10 innings.The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 4.09 ERA) to the mound for Game 2. Carrasco had a tough time in his last start, giving up eight runs in 3.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday to suffer his first loss of the season.
Right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2, 7.00 ERA) will start for the Braves in Game 1. Morton got knocked out early of his last start, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Braves went on to lose 4-3 in 10 innings. Atlanta will turn to righty Kyle Wright (3-0, 1.13 ERA) to the bump for Game 2. Wright continued his strong start to the season against the Cubs last Thursday, allowing one run in seven innings of work to pick up his third win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
Tuesday twin bill on deck. 👇 #LGM pic.twitter.com/MGgVcIrSDL
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 3, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Today’s first game is a makeup of a game originally scheduled between the two teams on April 4 that was postponed due to the lockout.
This is the Mets’ second doubleheader of the season. They swept a twin bill against the San Francisco Giants on April 19.
This will be the first doubleheader of the season for the Braves.
Carrasco is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against the Braves.
Peterson is 1-2 with a 5.95 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.
Morton is 3-3 with a 3.27 ERA in 14 career appearances, including 13 starts, against the Mets.
Wright is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Mets.
Brandon Nimmo will sit in Game 1. Travis Jankowski will start in center field and bat leadoff.
Francisco Lindor will serve as the designated hitter for Game 1 and bat third. Luis Guillorme will fill in for Lindor at shortstop and hit eighth.
Matt Olson is 3 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs in his career against Carrasco.
Dominic Smith is 3 for 12 with a homer and two RBIs against Morton.
Jeff McNeil (5 for 9, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Smith (3 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (2 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Wright before.