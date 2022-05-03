NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan

With the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs finally starting, it’s time to start looking at the best NHL player props for the first-round matchups on Tuesday. Continue reading below to check out our best NHL player prop bets of the day.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Cale Makar Over 0.5 points (-125)

Cale Makar is one of the future stars of this league, and there’s already an argument to be made that he could be the top defenseman in all of hockey at just 23 years old. He finished the regular season with an incredible 86 points and finished the last five games with at least one point in three of his five games.

With the Colorado Avalanche most likely being able to take care of business against the Nashville Predators, expect Makar to have a big series in this one and help his Avalanche team get ready for the second round of the playoffs.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar -125 -155 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (+105)

Adam Fox had an incredible regular-season that saw him score 74 points throughout the year. One thing that is great to look for in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs is guys who are at the top of their team scoring-wise to continue their hot stretch and get the job done for them in the playoffs.

Adam Fox didn’t necessarily have a great regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but with him scoring 74 points on the season and having at least one point in four of his final five games, it’s a good time for him to continue his hot scoring streak and help his Rangers team get a victory.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox +105 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Picks April 3

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Points(-160)

Alex Ovechkin has been one of the best hockey players of all-time in the postseason as he has 135 points, which ranks 39th on the all-time playoff point list. He had another great season that saw him finish with 90 points and that should roll over to the playoffs once again.

If Washington is going to want to have any chance of taking down a tough Florida Panthers team, he has to be the best player on the ice and there’s no reason why he can’t be.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Alex Ovechkin -160 -110 BetOnline logo

 

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Eric J. Burton  •  2h
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 3
Jon Conahan  •  2h
NHL Playoffs
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  3h
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 3
Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
Red Wings fire head coach Jeff Blashill
Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
NHL Starting Goalies for NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 (May 2)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 2 2022
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
NHL Playoff Stream | How to Watch NHL Games Today May 2
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 2 2022