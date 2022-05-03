Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs finally starting, it’s time to start looking at the best NHL player props for the first-round matchups on Tuesday. Continue reading below to check out our best NHL player prop bets of the day.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Cale Makar Over 0.5 points (-125)

Cale Makar is one of the future stars of this league, and there’s already an argument to be made that he could be the top defenseman in all of hockey at just 23 years old. He finished the regular season with an incredible 86 points and finished the last five games with at least one point in three of his five games.

With the Colorado Avalanche most likely being able to take care of business against the Nashville Predators, expect Makar to have a big series in this one and help his Avalanche team get ready for the second round of the playoffs.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Cale Makar -125 -155

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (+105)

Adam Fox had an incredible regular-season that saw him score 74 points throughout the year. One thing that is great to look for in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs is guys who are at the top of their team scoring-wise to continue their hot stretch and get the job done for them in the playoffs.

Adam Fox didn’t necessarily have a great regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but with him scoring 74 points on the season and having at least one point in four of his final five games, it’s a good time for him to continue his hot scoring streak and help his Rangers team get a victory.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Adam Fox +105 -140

RELATED: NHL Picks April 3

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 3): Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Points(-160)

Alex Ovechkin has been one of the best hockey players of all-time in the postseason as he has 135 points, which ranks 39th on the all-time playoff point list. He had another great season that saw him finish with 90 points and that should roll over to the playoffs once again.

If Washington is going to want to have any chance of taking down a tough Florida Panthers team, he has to be the best player on the ice and there’s no reason why he can’t be.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Alex Ovechkin -160 -110

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today