The Kentucky Derby 2022 post positions were drawn and the odds have been moving sharply since. While Epicenter remains the Kentucky Derby betting favorite, Zandon has been attracting the attention of bettors after drawing post 10. Zandon’s odds to win Kentucky Derby 2022 have moved down to +350 at BetUS and MyBookie, while BetOnline is currently offering Zandon at +500. Below, we’ll break down how to shop for the best Kentucky Derby odds at the top online horse racing betting sites.

The Top 5 Kentucky Derby Betting Offers in 2022

The best online racebooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Check out the top Kentucky Derby betting offers below.

How To Get The Best Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds

The top online sportsbooks make it simple for horse racing fans to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

In four simple steps, horse racing fans can get access to the best Kentucky Derby odds and betting offers this weekend at the top US horse racing betting sites.

Sign up for an account at more than one online racebook Get free Kentucky Derby bets on your first deposit Compare Kentucky Derby odds for all of your horses Place your Kentucky Derby bets with the racebook that offers the best price

Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds Comparison | Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Online Racebooks

The Kentucky Derby 2022 odds have been moving since post positions were drawn. Early betting favorite Epicenter is starting to get some competition from Zandon, who has moved up the Kentucky Derby odds board since the draw.

While some horses are priced steadily across the top racebooks, bettors can still find better value by shopping around for the best Kentucky Derby odds online. BetOnline offers the best value for Kentucky Derby horses priced near the top of the board but bettors can also find longer odds for some horses at MyBookie and BetUS.

Who Has The Best Kentucky Derby Odds for Epicenter, Zandon, Taiba, and Messier?

Next, we’ll break down the Kentucky Derby betting odds for some of the top horses in the 148th Run for the Roses in 2022.

Epicenter Odds

Epicenter has +450 odds to win Kentucky Derby 2022 at BetOnline and BetUS compared to +425 at MyBookie. Messier is also priced attractively at BetOnline, where the horse has +1000 odds compared to just +750 odds at BetUS after drawing post position number six.

Zandon Odds

Zandon odds have been moving significantly after drawing post position number 10. MyBookie offers the best odds for Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby at +525 odds while BetOnline and BetUS offer Zandon at +500 odds.

Taiba Odds

At +925, MyBookie also offers the best Kentucky Derby odds for Taiba, one of the most popular Kentucky Derby picks for this year’s race. Taiba has just +700 odds at BetOnline and +750 odds at BetUS.

Messier Odds

Horse racing fans can find the best odds for Messier at BetOnline with +1000 odds. After drawing post position six, the Canadian bred horse is priced at +800 at MyBookie and +900 at BetUS.

Finding Value On The Best Kentucky Value Sleeper Picks

Meanwhile, there seems to be an even bigger difference of opinion on the Kentucky Derby Odds for Simplification, Zozos, and Crown Pride.

Simplification has +2100 odds to win the Kentucky Derby at BetUS but is priced much more attractively at +3060 at MyBookie. It also offers the best odds for Zozos to win the Kentucky Derby at +3125, a far better price than +2200 you’ll find at BetUS. On the other hand, BetUS offers the best Crown Pride odds for the Kentucky Derby at +2800 while BetOnline (+2200) and MyBookie (+1840) offer shorter odds.

Check out the chart below for a comparison of the Kentucky Derby odds from the best online horse racing betting sites.

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Horse racing fans don’t need to make it to Churchill Downs to place their best bets on the Kentucky Derby. With free bets and US sports betting offers, horse racing fans can boost their bankroll from their mobile device and bet on the Kentucky Derby from anywhere.

To find out more horse racing betting offers available this weekend for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, check out our Kentucky Derby betting guides below.