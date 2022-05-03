Hank Goldberg Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

News

Hank Goldberg Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Jon Conahan
Hank Goldberg Picks

Hank Goldberg, better known as ‘The Hammer”, has revealed his Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.

Hank Goldberg Pick: Bet on Smile Happy (+1750)
Hank Goldberg is looking at a few horses, including some that bring in extreme value. His long shot is Charge It, with Zandon, Messier, Smile Happy, Mo Donegal, Tawny Port, and Morello all in the mix for exotic Kentucky Derby bets.

Let’s go over all of Hank Goldberg’s picks for the 2022 Kentucky Derby along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Below is a list of the best horse racing betting sites for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Hank Goldberg Kentucky Derby Picks | Hank Goldberg Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Hank Goldberg has been talking about which horses he’s going to bet on for a few weeks now, but he’s narrowed his best Kentucky Derby bets down to a few different horses.

Goldberg is giving horse racing bettors a few different dark horse picks, as well as one favorite to emerge from the pack in this event coming into the event.

Check out Hank Goldberg’s Kentucky Derby picks below.

Smile Happy (+1750) at BetUS | Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg Picks for the Kentucky Derby

Even though he’s a 20-1 long shot, Hank Goldberg remains bullish on Smile Happy. Goldberg said Smile Happy provides horse racing fans with the best opportunity to win big at the Kentucky Derby.

Smile Happy has a few top-two finishes in some prestigious events. He finished in second place in the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes, the Risen Star presented by Lamarque Ford, and won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes. While Zandon won the Bluegrass Stakes, it was actually Smile Happy that was favored to win the event, an indicator of the kind of talent that the colt brings to the table.

Back Goldberg’s Kentucky Derby picks by clicking the button below.

Back Smile Happy (+1750)

 

Charge It (+1600) at BetOnline | Hank Goldberg Kentucky Derby Picks

Goldberg recently said he was interested in ‘Charge It’. However, he hasn’t fully decided if he’s going to put money on him.

One thing that seems to be holding Goldberg back from putting money on Charge It at the moment is that his inexperience could come back to cost him, as it did in the Florida Derby. If he can come out the gate better than he did during that event, Charge It has an excellent chance of winning the Kentucky Derby. When in form, not only does Charge It have great top end speed but he has also shown resilience to give an added push late in races.

Back Goldberg’s pick for Charge It for an excellent 16-1 return below.

Back Charge It (+1600)

 

Epicenter (+450) at BetOnline | Hank Goldberg Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Goldberg has chosen Epicenter as one of the horses that he will be betting on during the Kentucky Derby.

He believes that his jockey is arguably the best in the sport at the moment and will be ridden by Joel Rosario, which gives him a great chance to win the event. Rosario finished 2021 as the top-earning jockey in North America and won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb, so he has experience in the winners’ circle at Churchill Downs.

Epicenter has four first-place finishes including wins at the Louisiana Derby that took place just last month.

Epicenter is the betting favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, but at +450, Goldberg is still getting great odds with this pick.

Bet on Hank Goldberg’s Kentucky Derby picks below.

Back Epicenter (+450)

 

News
