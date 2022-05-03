NHL

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Eric J. Burton

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.

Before you label Spurgeon as being a dirty player, don’t. In 65 games, he has (10g-30a–40pts) and 10 penalty minutes. Spurgeon is also a candidate for the Lady Byng trophy.

Here’s the video of the play in question. No, this isn’t a good look. No, it’s not a clean play or something that we would excuse or any of us would condone. Finally, a $5,0000 fine is getting off easy.

Topics  
NHL Wild
Eric J. Burton
Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton
