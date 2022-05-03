Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.

Before you label Spurgeon as being a dirty player, don’t. In 65 games, he has (10g-30a–40pts) and 10 penalty minutes. Spurgeon is also a candidate for the Lady Byng trophy.

Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 3, 2022

Here’s the video of the play in question. No, this isn’t a good look. No, it’s not a clean play or something that we would excuse or any of us would condone. Finally, a $5,0000 fine is getting off easy.