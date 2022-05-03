Jeff Siegel, one of the most respected horse racing betting experts, has revealed his Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.

Jeff Siegel loved Mo Donegal before the Kentucky Derby post position draw. But post position 1 hasn’t been friendly at Churchill Downs and at 10-1 odds, there are some other Kentucky Derby horses with better value heading into Saturday’s race.

Let’s go over all the Jeff Siegel picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

The best horse racing betting sites have are giving away $5,750 in free horse racing bets for the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the best Kentucky Derby betting offers below.

RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby Picks | Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Jeff Siegel recently gave away his best bets for Kentucky Derby 2022.

The horse racing betting expert made his Kentucky Derby predictions earlier this week and there were a few surprises. Not only did he choose a Kentucky Derby winner but he also gave away a free 16-1 Kentucky Derby sleeper pick.

After drawing post 1, Siegel will not be backing Mo Donegal on derby day. He was also not impressed with Messier or Taiba, two of the other Kentucky Derby horses with the best odds to win the 148th Run for the Roses.

Check out all of the Jeff Siegel picks for the Kentucky Derby below.

Zandon (+525) at MyBookie | Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby Picks

Zandon is Jeff Siegel’s pick to win the Kentucky Derby in 2022.

Siegel is confident that Zandon will show up to Churchill Downs and run his best race, which is more than he can say about some of the other betting favorites. After an impressive win in the Bluegrass Stakes, Zandon secured post 10 in the draw and is now among the horses with the best Kentucky Derby odds.

Back Jeff Siegel’s Kentucky Derby picks by clicking the button below.

Charge It (+1600) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby Sleeper Picks 2022

When discussing horses that you have to bet on in the Kentucky Derby this weekend, Siegel was all over Charge It. Siegel believes that Charge It has yet to showcase his true potential and is going to run well at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Starting in a strong post position (8), Luis Saez will try to ride the number eight horse to victory and could provide solid value to bettors at 16-1 odds, making Charge it one of the best Kentucky Derby 2022 sleeper picks.

To bet on horse racing betting expert Jeff Siegel and his Kentucky Derby picks, click the button below.

Epicenter (+450) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

The Kentucky Derby betting favorite didn’t get the most favorable draw but Jeff Siegel believes that Epicenter’s post position isn’t going to be a problem.

Trained by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Epicenter showed in the Louisiana Derby that he doesn’t need to race out to the lead to win, which should still give him a chance out of the gate from post 3. With +450 odds to win the Kentucky Derby at BetOnline, Epicenter could be a strong pick, especially with most horseplayers zeroing in on Zandon.

Look for a strong finish and take Epicenter, one of Jeff Siegel’s picks to win Kentucky Derby 2022 at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby 2022 Horses, Odds, and Time

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: