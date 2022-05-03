MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

With over 15 games on the MLB schedule on a Tuesday as there’s going to be a doubleheader, bettors are going to have some interesting decisions to make on who they’re going to put money on. Check out our odds, totals, and run lines for today’s game to get a better idea of who you should be putting money on.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 3)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Blue Jays: (15-9)

Yankees: (17-6)

Alek Manoah: (4-0, 1.44 ERA)

Jameson Taillon: (1-1, 3.26 ERA)

The matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays is going to be one of the best of the nights once again. The Yankees were able to come away with a tough victory in game 1 of this series, but with Alek Manoah getting the start for the Blue Jays, this could be a perfect time for the Jays to snap the Yankees’ 10-game winning streak.

Braves vs Mets Odds(Double Header) | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Braves: (8-16)

Mets: (16-8)

Charlie Morton: (1-2, 7.00 ERA)

Not Announced Yet

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets are set to play a doubleheader on Tuesday after the Braves took the first game of a four-game series. This was an incredible win for a struggling Braves team, which can certainly be the first game where they start to get back on track.

The Mets have yet to announce a starting pitcher for either of their games, but Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright are going to get the ball in the two games for Atlanta.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Marlins: (12-10)

Diamondbacks: (11-13)

Trevor Rogers: (1-3, 5.09 ERA)

Humberto Casetllanos: (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

The Miami Marlins have looked the past two weeks. After starting the season off on a tough foot, they’ve now managed to win seven of their last 10 games and are going to look to continue doing that against a below-average Arizona Diamondbacks team on Tuesday.

Rangers vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Rangers: (8-14)

Phillies: (11-12)

Ranger Suarez: (2-0, 4.42 ERA)

Not Announced Yet

The matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies is going to offer two of the top lineups in all of baseball. Despite neither team starting the year off on the right foot offensively, this could be the perfect time for them both to get back on track.

Angels vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Red Sox: (9-14)

Angels: (15-9)

Michael Wacha: (2-0, 1.77 ERA)

Noah Syndergaard: (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

The Los Angeles Angels have started the season off much better than many were anticipating. They’re currently in first place of the American League West at 15-9 and with them taking on a struggling Red Sox team, expect them to come away with a victory with Noah Syndergaard on the mound.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 3)

Brewers: (15-8)

Reds: (3-19)

Tyler Mahle: (1-3, 6.45 ERA)

Brandon Woodruff: (2-1, 5.30 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds have been the worst team in all of baseball to start the season as they’ve only managed to win three of their first 22 games. The Brewers, on the other hand, have played much better than they did the first few weeks of the season as they currently are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They will have Brandon Woodruff on the mound in this one.

