MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 3

MLB games on Tuesday are going to offer some of the best teams in all of baseball facing off. We’re going to have 16 highly competitive matchups with the Mets and Braves playing a doubleheader. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of May 3rd.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 3rd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 3): New York Yankees ML(+110)

The first bet here is going to be taking the New York Yankees to win outright against the Toronto Blue Jays. With +110 odds and the Yankees being on a 10-game winning streak, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t jump all over this.

The Yankees are going to have a tough time getting runs across the board against Alek Manoah, but when factoring in that the Blue Jays have one of the worst bullpens in all of baseball as they are currently ranked in the bottom five in terms of batting average and ERA, this is the spot where the Yankees could come back in the later Innings and walk away with a victory.

Jameson Taillon is going to get the ball for New York and he hasn’t doesn’t a great job against the current Blue Jays lineup. Hitters are hitting above .250 against him and his FIP is nearly six. However, with the Yankees being on a hot streak here, look for them to potentially get a tough win in Toronto.

Take the Yankees Moneyline.

Picks Yankees Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -120

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 3): Los Angeles Angels ML (-125)

The Los Angeles Angels are going to be coming into this series against the Boston Red Sox as one of the hottest teams in all of baseball. They’ve managed to start the season at 15-9 and in first place of the American League West, while the Red Sox are struggling at 9-14. The issue with the Red Sox at the moment is their inability to put runs on the board.

With Noah Syndergaard on the mound for the Angels, this is a good time for them to walk away with another tough victory. He’s had a great start to his Angels; career as he currently has a 2-0 record and a 2.12 ERA with a 0.82 whip. His strikeout numbers are down from previous seasons, but with the way he’s been able to get outs, this is a good time for the Angels to get another victory.

Take the Los Angeles Angels ML.

Picks Red Sox Angels BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -125

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 3): Colorado Rockies ML (-135)

The Colorado Rockies are set to take on the Washington Nationals. Despite being in fourth place of the National League West, the Colorado Rockies have actually had an excellent start to the season that currently sees them at 13-9. The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are 8-16 to start the season.

The reason behind this pick here is that German Marquez has done a great job against the current Washington Nationals lineup and Eric Fedde has done a terrible job against the current Colorado Rockies lineup. German Marquez has held hitters to a .241 batting average and has a FIP almost below 4.

Fedde, on the other hand, has allowed hitters to hit over .410 and has a FIP above 6. Hitters also have an xSLG of .573 and with this game being in Colorado, that number is only going to go up.

Take the Rockies ML.

Picks Nationals Rockies BetOnline Free Play Odds +120 -135

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. I also like the New York Mets to beat the Braves in the first game of the doubleheader today, but with them not announcing a starting pitcher yet, we should stay away from that for now.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +550 parlay odds at BetOnline.

