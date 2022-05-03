NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 3

Hockey fans will have a great chance to win money on our NHL picks and parlays for today’s games now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially arrived. Continue reading to get our NHL picks and parlays of the day.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 3): Nashville Predators +1.5 (+110)

When looking at the matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators, it’s certainly going to be the toughest game of the night to bet. Although many are expecting that the Avalanche are going to come away with an easy win, the Predators did a great job against them all season and that’s something that we have to take into account.

The Avalanche only won one game against the Predators this season and although that could change and Colorado might win outright, taking the Predators to cover the + 1.5 goal spread is a great bet.

If the Predators can continue putting the puck in the net just like they did against the Avalanche throughout the regular season as they scored five goals in three of those four games, not only do they have a chance of covering the spread here, but they also have a chance of winning outright.

Bet Avalanche Predators BetOnline Free Play Odds -330 +260

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 3): Florida Panthers -1.5 (+105)

If one team in the regular season was better than the Colorado Avalanche, look no further than the Florida Panthers. They finished the season with 122 points, which led all of the NHL. They beat the Capitals two out of three games throughout the regular season, but every game was only decided by one point.

However, with the Capitals not playing great to end the season as they finished only winning four of their last 10 games and a four-game losing streak, this is the perfect time for the Panthers to come out and show that they mean business in the playoffs and come away with a win. This could be a close game just because the capitals do have some playoff experience, but with the way that the Panthers have played throughout the regular season, this one shouldn’t be too close.

Bet Capitals Panthers BetOnline Free Play Odds +205 -260

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 3): New York Rangers ML (-135)

The series between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins should be one of the best in all of hockey throughout the first round. The Rangers had an incredible regular season that saw them finish in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 110 points, but the Penguins weren’t too far behind them with 103.

The reason behind this pick is that the Rangers did a great job against the Penguins throughout the regular season as they took three of four games against them.

Not only did they win three of those four games, but they also beat them 5-1 and 3.0. If the Rangers can continue playing as well as they have throughout the regular season against the Penguins, they should certainly be able to walk away with a win in the first game of this series.

Bet Rangers Penguins BetOnline Free Play Odds -135 +120

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is only going to be taking the Panthers -1.5 and the Rangers to win outright. The reason behind keeping the Predators’ pick out of this parlay is because if the Avalanche play the way they can, they could certainly win by multiple goals.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +251 odds at BetOnline.

